Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Match Preview and Predictions - 30th December 2019

Jimmy Butler and the Heat travel to Washington to face the Wizards

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Monday, 30th December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Last Game Results

Miami Heat (24-8): 117-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (28th December)

Washington Wizards (9-22): 107-100 loss against the New York Knicks (28th December)

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are one of the top teams in the East, as they are currently second in the conference.

The Heat have a record of 24-8, and are on a five-game winning streak, beating teams such as the Sixers, Knicks, Jazz, and the Pacers. Miami got an overtime win over the Sixers (in their second game against them within a span of 10 days) in what came down to Tobias Harris of the Sixers missing a three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left.

Miami has a chance to keep their winning streak going as they face a division rival in the Wizards.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler had 25 points against his former team

Jimmy Butler is the leader the Heat needs. He is a player that is effective on both ends of the floor, as he averages not only 20.5 points per game but also 2.1 steals.

Butler is in the top five when it comes to steals per game this season, and in Saturday's game, he had two steals. This went along with 25 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

The Miami Heat are playing well this season, and Jimmy Butler is a huge part of that. His presence in their upcoming game could be crucial.

Heat Predicted Lineup

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are currently 9-22, as they lost to the Knicks on Saturday. The Wizards find themselves towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference (only the Knicks and Hawks have worse records) as they prepare for the Heat.

In their loss against the Knicks, the Wizards were without their star player Bradley Beal. Beal has a sore left leg and left one of the Wizards' games earlier that week. By missing Saturday's game, Beal ended his streak of playing 194 consecutive games. Beal is also questionable for this game, so there is a good chance that the Wizards keep their lineup from Saturday.

The Wizards are also missing their rookie Rui Hachimura, who has a groin injury.

Washington will be short-handed and have a tough task ahead of them with the red hot Heat.

Key Player - Isaiah Thomas

The veteran guard scored 20 in their loss to the Knicks

Thomas is coming off of a suspension after an incident with a fan, but he's back in the Wizards' lineup. He finished Saturday's game with 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

This season, Thomas averages 13.9 points and 4.8 assists. He is also shot over 40 percent from the field and from deep. The short-handed Wizards will need Thomas if they want to win this game.

Wizards Predicted Lineup

Troy Brown, Jonathan Williams, Ian Mahinmi, Gary Payton II, Isaiah Thomas

Heat vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Heat are playing great basketball, and their winning streak reflects that. The Wizards, on the other hand, are missing some of their key players. If the Heat play their typical game, they should come away with the win.

Where to Watch Heat vs Wizards?

This game will be on Fox Sports Sun as well as NBC Sports Washington. You can also live stream it via NBA League Pass.