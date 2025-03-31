Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Miami is 10th in the East with a 33-41 record, while Washington is last with a 16-58 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 146 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 99-47 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Miami winning the previous two games.

They last played on March 3 when the Heat won 106-90 behind Bam Adebayo’s 19 points and 15 rebounds. Washington was led by Khris Middleton’s 16 points and three steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 31, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MNMT/MNMT2 (Spanish) and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Heat (-390) vs. Wizards (+310)

Spread: Heat (-9) vs. Wizards (+9)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o220.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards preview

The Heat are on a four-game win streak that has solidified their grasp on the final play-in spot in the East. They are 5.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors.

Ad

Miami is coming off of a 118-95 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The loss eliminated the Sixers from playoff contention. The Heat were led by Tyler Herro’s 30 points, while Alec Burks and Bam Adebayo had 20 and 16 points, respectively.

The Wizards have the second-worst record in the league and have been out of playoff contention for a while now. They struggled throughout the season, and there was never a point where it looked like the team could contend for a postseason spot. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost seven of the past 10 games.

Ad

Washington is coming off of a close 115-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. AJ Johnson led the starters with 20 points, while Colby Jones came off the bench for 20 points as well. Jordan Poole had just 12 points.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 23.5. He is coming off of a great game and should be able to go over on the prop.

Ad

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 13.5. Poole struggled in the last outing and should have a bounceback game on Monday. Bet on the over.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to get a convincing win on the road. Despite missing stars such as Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson, they should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total just goes past 220.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.