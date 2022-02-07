Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will head into their fifth consecutive away game as they travel to play the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 7th.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 104-86 win against the Charlotte Hornets. With their second consecutive win in the books, the Heat have improved to a 34-20 record this season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards will head into this game on the back of a 80-95 loss against the Phoenix Suns. With a wildly inconsistent series of games, the Wizards find themselves at 24-28 on the season.

Monday night's game will be the final installment of the four-game series between the two teams. With Miami leading the series at 2-1, Washington will look to end the series in a tie as they host the final game.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, February 7th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 8th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Miami Heat Preview

New York Knicks v Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat found themselves on a two-game winning streak following their win against the Charlotte Hornets. Although the Heat have seen a 2-3 record in their last five games, Miami will enjoy the next portion of their season with a relatively healthier roster.

The game against Charlotte saw a solid combined performance by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. As Butler led the scoring charge with 27 points while Adebayo recorded a double-double performance of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

NBA @NBA



: 27 PTS (10/13 FGM), 6 REB, 4 AST

: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK Jimmy Buckets & Bam powered the @MiamiHEAT to victory as they combined for 47 points #HEATCulture @JimmyButler : 27 PTS (10/13 FGM), 6 REB, 4 AST @Bam1of1 : 20 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK Jimmy Buckets & Bam powered the @MiamiHEAT to victory as they combined for 47 points #HEATCulture@JimmyButler: 27 PTS (10/13 FGM), 6 REB, 4 AST@Bam1of1: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/5km09vpRaW

With Kyle Lowry also returning to the rotation, the Miami Heat saw a rare sighting by their Big Three in the same game. Riddled with injuries throughout the season, Miami has still managed to thrive in the absence of their star players.

The Heat are currently the top seed in the East. In the process of establishing themselves as contenders, Miami will attempt to build upon their current momentum.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo attempts to finish through contact

A key player for the Miami Heat in their upcoming matchup will be Bam Adebayo. Although Adebayo missed a good part of the season due to injury, he has been an indispensable member of Miami's rotation.

Bam Adebayo is an important presence for the Heat on both ends of the floor. As a tough rebounder and solid defender, Adebayo contributed significantly to Miami's overall success.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 LOOK AT THIS DEFENSIVE POSSESSION FROM BAM ADEBAYO. LOOK AT THIS DEFENSIVE POSSESSION FROM BAM ADEBAYO. https://t.co/7zssDnQBDe

Adebayo's role will be crucial in the upcoming game. Although he will have to guard Thomas Bryant and secure rebounds, Adebayo also functions as a playmaker in the post on the offensive end.

Recording an uptick in his assist numbers in the last 10 games, Bam will have to find his teammates on open looks while also dominating inside to create the ideal pick-your-poison situation for Washington's defensive rotation.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Washington Wizards Preview

Montrezl Harrell celebrates a play.

The Washington Wizards were one of the most surprising teams at the start of the season. Finding themselves in the upper echelon of the East early on, the Wizards have fallen off since then.

While injuries have had a large role to play in this, the Wizards have just been inconsistent as a side. With Bradley Beal out of the rotation and the team's poor performance leading to a lot of moves ahead of the trade deadline, Washington seems out of sorts at the moment.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo



The trade deadline is four days away.



I reported Washington’s deadline approach in January: Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo



Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant



Read: ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.Domantas Sabonis & Jerami GrantRead: mayoh.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… https://t.co/KaGLiwkAEJ The Washington Wizards have zeroed in on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Washington recently submitted an offer for the 25-year-old and are waiting to hear back, per source.The trade deadline is four days away.I reported Washington’s deadline approach in January: twitter.com/realquintonmay… The Washington Wizards have zeroed in on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Washington recently submitted an offer for the 25-year-old and are waiting to hear back, per source.The trade deadline is four days away.I reported Washington’s deadline approach in January: twitter.com/realquintonmay…

Unfortunately, the loss against the Phoenix Suns saw poor performances across the board. With Montrezl Harrell leading the Wizards in scoring with 15 points, Washington saw another loss in the books.

The Washington Wizards are a franchise in free fall at the moment. Although they have some good pieces, the strife within the team cannot be productive for a winning culture.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma attempts to guard Kyrie Irving

A key player for the Washington Wizards in their upcoming home fixture will be Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has enjoyed a revival of a season since being traded to the Wizards.

Although he played poorly in his last game, Kuzma will be a major factor for Washington on Monday. The 26-year old has seen a bump in output in recent outings. Registering 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, Kuzma is one of the most significant contributors in the Washington Wizards.

In the absence of Bradley Beal, Kuzma has emerged as one of the most consistent players on the roster. Considering his upside on the defensive end as well, the forward will also play an active role in locking down Miami's best.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Aaron Holiday | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Thomas Bryant

Heat vs Wizards Match Predictions

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards game should be relatively one-sided. Although the Wizards have homecourt advantage, the Miami Heat side could potentially be at full strength.

Washington has also been wildly inconsistent at this point in the season. While also factoring in trade talks, the Wizards face some serious problems within the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been consistent even in the absence of most of their key players. They should emerge as winners in this upcoming matchup

Where to watch Heat vs Wizards game?

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into The Team 980.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Parimal