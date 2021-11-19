Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards go at it again in the second game of a home-and-home matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Heat won the first game at home last Thursday and now travel to Capital One Arena on Saturday.

With the 112-97 win over the Wizards, the Heat have now won four games in a row to improve their record to 11-5. They are now tied for first place with the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have now lost two straight games, giving them a record of 10-5. They are tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards remain one of the most surprising teams of the young season.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, November 20th, 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 21st, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are in impressive form

The Miami Heat are now the top team in the Eastern Conference after a big win over the Washington Wizards. The Heat remained hot as they won their fourth straight game. Jimmy Butler was huge once again for Miami as he led the way with 32 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Miami played without Tyler Herro, who sat out with a wrist injury. It was a precautionary measure for the Heat, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. In Herro's absence, Gabe Vincenct stepped up with 18 points off the bench.

Bam Adebayo made his return following a two-game absence due to injury. Abebayo had a big game with 20 points and nine rebounds, while P.J. Tucker had his best game of the season as he scored 15 points and missed just one shot.

Key Player – Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury with a bang. He has scored 30 or more points in two straight games since returning from the knock. Butler had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Utah Jazz. He followed it up with a 32-point performance against the Washington Wizards.

The Miami Heat are dark horse contenders to go deep in the playoffs this season. They are stacked with great talent and Butler is at the center of it. If the Heat want to extend their winning streak to five and beat the Wizards once again, Jimmy Buckets has to come out firing on all cylinders on Saturday.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - P.J. Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

Washington Wizards Preview

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are one of the surprise teams in the NBA season. They exceeded expectations as they were once atop the Eastern Conference standings before losing two straight games on back-to-back nights to the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat.

In the loss to the Heat, the Wizards did not have Spencer Dinwiddie, who was rested on the second night of the back-to-back. Aaron Holiday started in his place, but it was Bradley Beal who was the main playmaker. Beal finished the game with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Kyle Kuzma posted another double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Kuzma has been great for the Wizards since arriving from the LA Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade in the offseason.

Key Player – Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards rested starting center Daniel Gafford in the game against the Miami Heat. Gafford was nursing a sprained thumb, which meant Montrezl Harrell got the start in his place.

Harrell was good with 12 points and nine rebounds in 36 minutes, but he only took nine shots. He will have to be more aggressive if the Wizards want to end their two-game losing streak and the Heat's four-game winning streak.

It's also better for the Wizards to have Harrell come off the bench. He plays much better against the second unit as he feasts on backup forwards and centers. Harrell is a former Sixth Man of the Year who thrives in his perfect role.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie; G - Bradley Beal; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; F - Kyle Kuzma; C - Daniel Gafford.

Heat vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards matchup remains exciting despite the Heat getting the upper hand in their first meeting. The Wizards are back home for this game, and they are looking to bounce back. If the Wizards can turn in a better defensive effort, they will likely beat the Heat on Saturday.

Where to watch Heat vs Wizards?

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game at Bally Sports Sun in Miami and NBC Sports Washington in the capital.

