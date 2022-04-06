"He thinks Giannis' of the world deserve MVP" - Stephen A. Smith claims Michael Jordan texted him endorsing Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP

Currently, the basketball community finds itself in the midst of a tight MVP race. While many are still unsure who should win, Michael Jordan already has his mind made up.

In the final days of the season, debates for awards have become a daily topic of discussion. This year, we have seen one of the tightest MVP races in recent memory. Even at this point in the year, there are three players with a legitimate case for why they should take home the hardware.

For the second-straight year, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic sit as frontrunners for MVP. Also in the conversation is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. All three have put up incredible numbers and led the charge for their respective teams.

Every analyst has weighed in on the discussion, and so have some NBA legends. During ESPN's 'First Take', Stephen A. Smith said Michael Jordan texted him with his choice for MVP.

"He thinks the Giannis' of the world deserve MVP."

Drake Bentley @DrakeBentleyMJS Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” this morning said Michael Jeffrey Jordan texted him that the “Giannis’ of the world” deserve MVP. Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” this morning said Michael Jeffrey Jordan texted him that the “Giannis’ of the world” deserve MVP. https://t.co/9LtK6EkfVr

After another dominant campaign for Milwaukee, it appears Michael Jordan has enjoyed what he's seen from Giannis. It is not shocking that he gravitated towards Giannis, as they share a similarly competitive spirit.

Currently, Giannis is posting averages of 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. If he were to win MVP this season, it would be the third time he's taken home the award in a span of four years.

Despite Michael Jordan's choice, there is no wrong answer for MVP

When it comes down to it, there is no wrong choice for who should win MVP. As long as it's one of Jokic, Embiid, or Giannis, the right decision was made. It simply comes down to a matter of preference.

Another reason why Michael Jordan chose Giannis could have to do with how his own career played out. There were multiple instances where he felt he should have won MVP, but fell short due to voter fatigue.

Being one of the best ever, Michael Jordan's greatness was expected, and essentially hurt his MVP cases. Now, we are starting to see Giannis suffer a similar fate.

Looking at previous years, Giannis' numbers are better this season than his previous MVP seasons. Despite this, he still sat behind Jokic and Embiid for a majority of the season.

Best in the world? Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 10:44 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST30 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST25 PTS - 17 REB - 5 AST36 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST30 PTS - 15 REB - 4 AST31 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST43 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST39 PTS - 7 REB - 7 ASTBest in the world? Giannis Antetokounmpo over his last 10: 44 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST30 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST25 PTS - 17 REB - 5 AST36 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST30 PTS - 15 REB - 4 AST31 PTS - 8 REB - 3 AST43 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST39 PTS - 7 REB - 7 ASTBest in the world?👀 https://t.co/YiWP5Cn8ge

With roughly four games left in the regular season, each player is running out of time to boost their case. Based on how all three have performed this season, this year might be one of the closest votes ever.

