Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas moved by Travis Hunter winning airline passenger's hearts with wholesome gesture

On Sunday, Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas was seen sharing an inspiring story about NFL rookie Travis Hunter. Posting about a recent interaction the Jacksonville wide receiver had with an airline passenger. The former Wizards center was seemingly moved by Hunter's wholesome interchange, as he took to Instagram to share the story.

First shared on Facebook by the airline passenger Sandy Hawkins Combs, the post explained how she was seated beside Travis Hunter, who treated her with utmost respect. Thomas later reposted this on his account as he mirrored her words about the rookie's wholesome gesture in the caption:

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying "yes ma’am" or "no ma’am." Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite," the first paragraph read.

The post continued to explain their interaction, as she expressed her shock in finding out he was an athlete:

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, “Who am I sitting next to?” she said. "“Are you an athlete?” He smiled and said, “I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.” I already told my sons I want his jersey," she continued.

This exchange with Travis Hunter seemed to leave a positive mark on the airline passenger as she was seen congratulating the Jaguars on drafting such a talent:

" I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets,” she concluded.

This wholesome interaction seemed to have moved Etan Thomas, as he posted the entire post on his account. The center spent two seasons playing alongside Michael Jordan in Washington and is currently a published poet, motivational speaker and freelance writer. His work is often published by notable papers, including The Guardian.

Etan Thomas suggests that Nico Harrison not do any interviews regarding Luka Doncic and urges him to stay "quiet."

Former Washington Wizards center Etan Thomas was seen giving a piece of advice to Dallas GM Nico Harrison after the Lakers' exit from the playoffs. Asking him not to put out any statements about Luka anymore, Thomas suggested that he keep "quiet."

During a segment of the Etan & Devo podcast on the Scuse Sportstalk channel. The former NBA player was seen urging Nico Harrison to refrain from doing any more interviews:

"Nico Harrison, please do not put out a statement or do an interview saying I told you so about Luka. Just leave it alone, okay?" he said. "Your interviews are always making things worse, just be quiet, don't say nothing else," he continued.

The Luka Doncic trade saw Nico Harrison get a lot of hate from Dallas fans, which was only intensified after he did a public interview where he shouldered all the blame.

