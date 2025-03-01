Michael Jordan's ex-teammate reveals Dennis Rodman's unusual jersey habit while playing for the Bulls

Dennis Rodman, as all NBA fans are aware, was quite the character. Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the game, Rodman was one of those players who had teams bending their systems to fit his ways, as opposed to playing by the rules that were designed for everyone else.

With game-worn basketball jerseys of star players in big games being a commodity of huge value, players and teams typically preserve them and hold on to these memorabilia.

John Salley, a four-time NBA champion, appeared on the YouTube channel BigBoyTV Plus earlier this week and spoke about how Dennis Rodman's tendency to throw jerseys into the stands had the Chicago Bulls make certain changes to the equipment that he used. He also mentioned how players had to check with equipment managers before throwing their jerseys into the crowd.

Since Dennis Rodman made it a habit of throwing his jersey to the crowd after games, the team started to make Rodman play in regular fan-store replicas instead of the real deal.

"So, Dennis Rodman, at the end of every Chicago game, used to take his jersey off and throw it in the stands." the four-time NBA champion said on the show. "What people don't realise is that Dennis didn't wear (the original jerseys) - he wore just the regular jerseys that you can get from the store. 'Cause, the NBA was like, 'Yo dawg, you throwing them away.'"

Dennis Rodman's teammate, Michael Jordan, also had different rules for his game-worn accessories

While 'Rodman rules' were different and just a way to safeguard original equipment, the Chicago Bulls had their own 'Jordan Rules' too when it came to game-worn equipment. Michael Jordan was at the pinnacle of the sport and was arguably the most recognisable athlete in the world during his time with the Bulls.

The organization, recognizing the same, had someone waiting to collect Jordan's game-worn accessories to possibly preserve and utilize them as collector's pieces. John Salley, who was Jordan's teammate in 1996, recognised the value of these memorabilia and decided that he needed to get his hands on these game-worn collectibles.

"In Chicago, MJ would take his jersey off, and there was this person waiting for MJ to take his stuff off," Salley said. "I went straight and took them (once), As soon as (he took them off). I took that (jersey), I took a pair of shoes, I took shorts. And then I went and asked him to sign them. He was like, 'Sal, I usually give those to the rookies, to the ball boys.' I was like, 'Uh, sign them!"

Safe to say Salley did make hay while the sun shone during his single season with Michael Jordan at the Bulls. He may have won a championship with the Bulls, but having won three other championships elsewhere, the stuff he collected from Michael Jordan might just be more valuable to him than the ring he won with the Bulls.

