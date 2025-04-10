Michael Porter Jr. seemingly bemused after being left out of team dinner

Reports of Michael Porter Jr. allegedly being excluded from a team dinner organized by Christian Braun had been doing their rounds on the internet, adding fuel to the fire surrounding the crisis the Denver Nuggets find themselves in. The wing was questioned about the team dinner and reacted with bemusement on Wednesday, with Christian Braun in the vicinity.

Ad

After the dismissal of head coach Michael Malone and the news of the Nuggets deciding not to extend GM Calvin Booth, the 2023 NBA champions were touted to be in a state of disarray. The rumor about Porter being uninvited to the dinner has only added to the negative discourse surrounding the team.

"Christian got the guys together for dinner? I would have loved to been there!" said the Nuggets wing when quizzed by reporters about the rumored team dinner.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hey Christian, y'all went for dinner last night? I didn't know anything about that" asked a bemused Michael Porter Jr. immediately, with Christian Braun being around when the reporters surrounded him with questions.

However, any noise surrounding the same has been cleared up by the Denver Nuggets camp with veteran DeAndre Jordan addressing the same and laughing the whole incident off as a joke.

Ad

DeAndre Jordan revealed how the dinner Michael Porter Jr. allegedly missed never happened

In his post-game interview after the Nuggets secured their first win in the post-Michael Malone era, DeAndre Jordan addressed the rumors of a rift in the team with Michael Porter Jr. allegedly being left out of a team dinner that was paid for by starting shooting guard Christian Braun and revealed how it was just a joke.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Braun playing along with the line of questioning by the reporters directed at Michael Porter Jr. led many to believe that there was indeed a dinner that excluded the former Missouri star. There may be multiple issues the Nuggets have at their disposal right now, but team chemistry does not appear to be one of them quite yet.

While the team may laugh this off, the seriousness of the Playoffs and reports surrounding tensions in the Denver camp remain uncertain. Various reports suggest disagreements between Booth and Malone, regarding Westbrook, contributed to the decision to part ways with both. Can the team overcome these challenges and reassert itself as a threat from the West?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Achyuth Jayagopal Achyuth Jayagopal is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field with The Sports Rush and Sportskeeda. He is also a qualified lawyer and is pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business and Management.



Achyuth's favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the reasons Achyuth started following basketball was the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his journey is extremely inspiring. Achyuth has been rooting for Giannis and the Bucks ever since.



When not writing or watching basketball, Achyuth is mostly focused on his coursework. That said, in his downtime, Achyuth plays a lot of sports games, watches movies and appreciates traveling. He also enjoys cooking and replicates his favorite dishes when he is away from home. Know More