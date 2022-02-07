"Mike Breen voice!!" - LeBron James takes to Twitter to celebrate Sierra Canyon's win over Glenbard West at the Chipotle Clash of Champions

LeBron James only made a return to the court yesterday having missed 5 straight games due to soreness in his knee. He returned with an ecstatic performance to help the LA Lakers secure a win after recording 1-4 in his absence. He registered a triple-double to announce his return, posting 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
When LBJ isn't on the court putting up statement performances, he is cheering his son, Bronny, by the courtside of his games, celebrating him across his social media pages. He has always been a part of Bronny's basketball journey and their last outing had James screaming at the top of his voice but via text as he was stunned.
LeBron James celebrated with his son and his high school team, the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers, as they secured a clutch victory against Glenbard West. He took to his Twitter page to celebrate the winning buzzer-beater three-point shot from Blazers senior Dylan Metoyer.
"BAAAAANNNNNNGGGGG *Mike Breen voice!! Big time shot Dylan and helluva set up Amari!! #GoBlazers"
Saturday night's fixture had about 9,000 fans in the home arena of Glenbard West, Chicago. With 2 seconds left on the clock, both teams were tied at 64 points each.
Amari Bailey of the Blazers made a run to the paint, dragging most of the West players towards his direction, while he made a pass to Metoyer who was in the three-point corner. West sunk in a three at the sound of the buzzer to secure the win as the arena erupted.
LeBron James makes return from injury to record triple-double against Utah Jazz
LeBron James returned last night for the LA Lakers' 54th game of the season. The Lakers go on the road for the fourth time in a row, taking on the New York Knicks.
The Lakers lost four of the five games played in his absence against the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. James rekindled hope for Lakers nation as he posted a triple-double, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes of game time. He registered 13 out of 24 attempts from the field, shooting 54.2% and 50% from the free throw line.
Malik Monk posted 29 points while Anthony Davis registered a double-double, with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while registering four blocks.