Mike Brown named NBCA Coach Of The Year: Taking a look at Sacramento Kings coach's career record

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has been named the Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association. The news comes on the heels of the team snapping their longstanding playoff drought, earning Brown considerable praise.

Every coach in the league gets a vote, with rules prohibiting coaches from voting for themselves. In addition to Brown, Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics), Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks) and Mark Daigneault (OKC Thunder) also received votes.

Brown spoke about the award, which is different as quoted by ESPN, saying:

"We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day. This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings.

"It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching."

Sacramento last made the playoffs in 2006. The Kings improved by 18 wins this season, their first winning season since 2005-06.

Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings’ breakout season

This season saw Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings snap a 16-season playoff drought as they posted a spectacular 48-34 record. The impressive run this year saw them finish in third place in the Western Conference as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Fortunately for the young team, Brown brings plenty of playoff experience to the table. Throughout his career, Brown has notably won three championships as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to that, while he was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers Brown coached the team to a 2006-07 Eastern Conference Championship win.

The following year, he was named the NBA Coach of the Year as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a massive 66-win season. With the Sacramento Kings gearing up for their NBA Playoff run, coaches around the league are giving Brown his flowers. Rick Carlisle, the president of the NBACA, spoke about his success this season, as quoted by ESPN, saying:

"Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we've ever seen in this league. He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.”

With the Kings and Warriors set to face off in Game 1 on Saturday, only time will tell if lightning will strike twice and Brown can lead another team to a conference title.

