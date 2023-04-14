Mike Brown teams coached: Which teams has NBCA Coach of the Year coached?

Mike Brown was named NBA Coach of the Year on Thursday. He led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, ending the longest playoff drought in the league.

Where else has Brown coached?

This is Brown's first season with the Kings. The 53-year-old has been on coaching sidelines in the league for years.

Brown started his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Washington Wizards in 1997-1999. He was then hired by legendary coach Gregg Popovich to be an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. Brown was a part of the staff when the Spurs won the NBA title in 2003.

Following the championship, Brown took joined Rick Carslisle’s staff with the Indiana Pacers. Brown remained with the Pacers from 2003-2005. The Pacers made the playoffs in both seasons while Brown was on the staff. They made the Eastern Conference finals in 2004.

Brown’s success led him to his first head coaching job. He was hired to helm the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005. He remained with the team until 2010. Brown was the second-youngest coach in the league at the time. He won NBA Coach of the Year in 2009.

Brown coached LeBron James during his first stint in Cleveland. Together, they took the Cavs to the NBA Finals in 2007, when they lost to the Spurs. The Cavs advanced past the first round in all five seasons Brown was the coach. He was fired after the 2010 season when the Cavs lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics.

Brown then succeeded Phil Jackson as the head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He led the Lakers to the second round of the playoffs in a shortened lockout season. Brown was then fired five games into his second season with the Lakers as the franchise felt pressure to win with its aging stars Steve Nash, Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant.

Brown then returned to Cleveland as head coach. He coached his first losing season with the Cavs and was fired after one season.

Brown then took a role as an assistant head coach with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 under Steve Kerr. Brown also was the interim head coach when Kerr was unavailable due to back problems. Brown led the Warriors to a 12-0 postseason record during the 2017 playoffs when Kerr was out.

Brown was also on the staff last season when the Warriors won the 2022 title. He was a part of three championships with Golden State. He parlayed the success into the head coaching job with the Kings.

