Mike Conley Injury Update: Latest on Wolves guard's status for Game 6 vs Denver Nuggets (May 16)

Minnesota Timberwolves backup guard Mike Conley is listed as questionable for the upcoming Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against defending champions, Denver Nuggets, on Thursday. Denver leads the series 3-2.

The series returns to Target Center for Game 6, where the Wolves face elimination. If they win, the series will head back to Denver for Game 7.

Mike Conley injury update

Mike Conley continues to struggle with a right Achilles injury. His injury is described as soreness and is reported as day-to-day.

After being ruled out in Game 5, he's expected to undergo treatment, and a final revaluation before tipoff to decide his availability for Game 6. If he's unable to play, Monte Morris could take his minutes off the bench.

What happened to Mike Conley?

Conley sustained the injury during the Timberwolves' final offensive sequence in Game 4, where he failed to convert a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining in a 115-107 defeat.

Throughout Minnesota's playoff campaign this season, Conley has averaged 11.3 points and seven assists in 31.8 minutes per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker assumed Conley's starting role, with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch indicating before the game that Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris will also receive increased playing time.

Initially labelled as questionable for Game 5 due to right Achilles soreness, the Timberwolves have specified the injury as a soleus strain. The soleus, a calf muscle, connects with the heel bone as part of the Achilles tendon.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said in Denver during pregame on Tuesday that Conley's status would be determined just before tipoff, but he was eventually ruled out before the game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was inserted into the starting lineup in his stead. Despite their efforts, the Timberwolves succumbed to a 112-97 defeat against the Nuggets in Game 5.

With a 3-2 series deficit, the Timberwolves find themselves in a precarious position, needing a strong performance to turn the tide on Thursday against the Nuggets.

Mike Conley's absence leaves a significant void in leadership and on-court presence for the Timberwolves, given his pivotal role as the starting point guard. Throughout the playoffs, he has averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, often serving as a stabilising force during crucial moments in close contests.

Should Conley be unable to play, Alexander-Walker is likely to fill his position once again. Monte Morris, who hadn't been part of the rotation in previous playoff games, saw increased minutes in Conley's absence. Morris contributed six points and three assists in 12 minutes on Tuesday night.