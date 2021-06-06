Milwaukee Bucks 107-115 Brooklyn Nets: James Harden goes off injured, KD and Kyrie dominate Giannis; here are 5 talking points from Game 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs (2) Brooklyn Nets was arguably the most anticipated playoff matchup this postseason. Many fans and analysts viewed the series as the unofficial 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets being two opposing high-powered offenses headlined by two star-studded Big 3's, Game 1 was expected to be pure fireworks.

Unfortunately, early into the contest, Brooklyn Nets star point guard James Harden hurt his right hamstring. Harden subsequently had to leave the court and did not return to the game.

Nevertheless, the absence of Harden didn't seem to affect the Brooklyn Nets for Game 1, as they outscored the Bucks 52-46 in the 2nd half, to run away with a 115-107 win and take a 1-0 lead.

Having said all of that, let's look at the five talking points from the Brooklyn Nets' Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

#1 Milwaukee go cold from the three-point line

The Bucks have gotten off to a slow start from beyond the arc in Game 1 against, the Nets, shooting 2-12 from 3-point range in the opening quarter.



Including tonight, over the last 3 games, Milwaukee is 7-36 (19.4%) in terms of 3-point shooting in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/5YzIWE6fTa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021

For the past three seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have, in essence, lived and died by the three-point line. This season, they attempted the eighth-most threes in the league with 37.1, and converted them at the fifth-highest percentage with 38.9.

However, in Game 1, the Bucks died at the three-point line, as they shot a dismal 6-30 (20%) from behind the arc.

#2 Brooklyn Nets were scorching from the three-point line

The Nets went 15-40 on 3-pointers in their Game 1 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.



Over their last 5 playoff games, Brooklyn has shot 45.1% (79-175) from beyond the arc.



During the regular season, the Nets shot 39.2% from 3-point range (2nd-best in NBA). pic.twitter.com/yGE1iZv4Kv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets were sizzling from behind the arc, going 15-40 (38%) from the three-point line.

On that note, Brooklyn's three-point shooting proved to be a crucial factor behind their Game 1 win, as they outscored Milwaukee from behind the arc 45-18.

#3 Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving step up in Harden's absence

KD and KAI rose to the occasion 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gJ49vCUT2y — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

Just a mere 43 seconds into Game 1, the 2018 NBA's Most Valuable Player, James Harden had to leave the game after he re-aggravated his right hamstring, and subsequently did not return to the game.

Despite Harden's untimely injury, it certainly helps when you have two of arguably the most skilled scorers in NBA history in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With that said, it seemed like Durant and Irving got to whichever spot they wanted to get to. Plus they dictated and dominated tonight's contest as both players combined for 54 points.

Durant finished the game with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Meanwhile, Irving finished with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, along with a blocked shot and a steal.

#4 APB for Khris Middleton

Khris gets loose ahead of Game 1. pic.twitter.com/K43GrZxUuA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 5, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's back-to-back Most Valuable Player and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, did all he could do in Milwaukee's Game 1 loss. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out 4 assists and blocked 2 shots. Furthermore, Antetokounmpo shot an ultra-efficient 16-24 (66.7%) from the field.

Although Jrue Holiday only shot 7-19 (36.8%) from the field, 2-7 (28.6%) behind the arc, and 1-3 (33.3%) from the free throw line, Holiday still had a solid all-around performance on both ends of the floor. He finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, and a team-high six assists.

On the other hand though, Khris Middleton, who rounds out Milwaukee's Big 3, was subpar on both ends of the court. Despite grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds, Middleton only scored 13 points and did so on a very inefficient 6-23 (26%) from the field, and didn't hit a single one out of his five three point attempts.

If Milwaukee want any legitimate chance at upsetting the Brooklyn Nets with or without James Harden, they are going to need more from the two-time All-Star, Khris Middleton.

#5 Blake Griffin looked like the Blake Griffin of old

Long gone are the days when Blake Griffin, who was once universally revered for his outworldly athleticism, was the posterchild of the Los Angeles Clippers' infamous "Lob City" team. But if tonight does prove anything, it proves the six-time All-Star can still be a major contributor from time to time, regardless of the role he plays or the team he's on.

Tonight, Griffin proved to be the ultimate X-factor for a Brooklyn Nets team that was down their starting point guard, and 33.3% of Brooklyn's star-studded Big 3. In just a shade over 35 minutes of action, the Brooklyn Nets' starting center had 18 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a team-high two steals.

Furthermore, Griffin went 7-13 (53.8%) from the field, 4-9 (44.4%) at the three-point line, and ignited the Brooklyn Nets home crowd with a couple of hard-nosed hustle plays.

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava