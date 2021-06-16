Milwaukee Bucks 108-114 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant explodes for 49, Giannis Antetokounmpo fumbles in the clutch; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 5 l 2021 NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant put up one of the greatest all-time individual performances as he led the Brooklyn Nets to an improbable 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series.
Durant blasted the Milwaukee Bucks for 49 points and completed a triple-double with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes. He had a chance to go for 50 points but missed a free throw with seconds to go. It didn't matter, however, as the Nets closed out the win and have now taken a 3-2 lead in the series.
The Brooklyn Nets came roaring back from a 17-point deficit to take a 94-93 lead on a 3-pointer from the All-Star forward with 8:36 left to play in the fourth quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks tied it at 104-all with 2:24 to go, but they had too many miscues on both ends of the floor that led to a massive meltdown.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who botched a play at the end, led the Milwaukee Bucks with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday added 25 points and 19 points, respectively.
James Harden played through a hamstring injury
The big story heading into the match, however, was James Harden receiving medical clearance to play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5. But the decision didn't play out as expected ad Harden's movement was limited and he clearly didn't seem to be operating at his full capacity.
Despite his courageous effort to try and contribute to his team in a crucial game, the Twitterverse was still brutal in their assessment of Harden's performance.
Brooklyn Nets made a strong comeback in the second half, shocking the Milwaukee Bucks
Harden started the third quarter well and was able to score on his first bucket, as well as a free throw on a call against Khris Middleton. However, the Brooklyn Nets guard would score only two more points the rest of the way.
With injuries to Kyrie Irving and Harden, Jeff Green stepped up to the plate for the Nets. The veteran forward missed just one 3-pointer in eight attempts and scored 27 points off the bench. Alongside him, Kevin Durant played like a man possessed. Both performances were reminiscent of their days as stars for the Seattle Supersonics.
Kevin Durant explodes
The Milwaukee Bucks looked tentative in both offense and defense in the fourth quarter as Durant dissected the Bucks with surgical precision. The Brooklyn Nets forward found the open man repeatedly while taking matters into his own hands when the moment called for it. His clutch 3-point shots kept the Bucks at bay. No one could stop KD today!
In the closing seconds with the Brooklyn Nets leading 109-107, the Milwaukee Bucks botched a play when Antetokounmpo fumbled a pass from Middleton. Durant was fouled seconds later and nailed two free throws. He was fouled again with 11.5 seconds remaining and made it one of two at the line.
The Milwaukee Bucks loss was shocking to say the least. With the Brooklyn Nets hampered by injuries, many predicted a Bucks victory. They will look to hit back in Game 6 and stay in the hunt.
Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series shifts to Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks hope to stave off elimination from the second round by the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will look to consolidate their lead and progress to the next round.
Also Read: Top 5 players besides LeBron James to have worn the #6 jersey in the NBA