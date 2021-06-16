Milwaukee Bucks 108-114 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant explodes for 49, Giannis Antetokounmpo fumbles in the clutch; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 5 l 2021 NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant put up one of the greatest all-time individual performances as he led the Brooklyn Nets to an improbable 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series.

Durant blasted the Milwaukee Bucks for 49 points and completed a triple-double with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes. He had a chance to go for 50 points but missed a free throw with seconds to go. It didn't matter, however, as the Nets closed out the win and have now taken a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Brooklyn Nets came roaring back from a 17-point deficit to take a 94-93 lead on a 3-pointer from the All-Star forward with 8:36 left to play in the fourth quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks tied it at 104-all with 2:24 to go, but they had too many miscues on both ends of the floor that led to a massive meltdown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who botched a play at the end, led the Milwaukee Bucks with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday added 25 points and 19 points, respectively.

James Harden played through a hamstring injury

The big story heading into the match, however, was James Harden receiving medical clearance to play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5. But the decision didn't play out as expected ad Harden's movement was limited and he clearly didn't seem to be operating at his full capacity.

Despite his courageous effort to try and contribute to his team in a crucial game, the Twitterverse was still brutal in their assessment of Harden's performance.

James Harden isn't moving with his normal explosiveness. Harden scored 0 points and shot 0-6 from the field in a playoff half for the first time in his career, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Bucks lead 59-43 at half. Jeff Green and Kevin Durant have combined for 33 of Brooklyn's points. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 16, 2021

The Nets team doctor clearing James Harden to play pic.twitter.com/Qd5JMZNIa2 — Uncle Drew™ (@UncleDrewGB) June 16, 2021

Durant: Come on man, you’re 0-6.



Harden: pic.twitter.com/yDvehLwNJG — Browns Super Bowl LVI Champions (@Turtle0822) June 16, 2021

James Harden in the first half #MILvsBKN pic.twitter.com/MpfxSmUFO8 — Jack Armstrong’s Burner (@JackBurnerAcct) June 16, 2021

Halftime: Bucks lead the Nets 59-43. James Harden is scoreless, while Jeff Green and Kevin Durant have combined for 33 points. Just 10 points amongst two other players for Brooklyn. That....is not ideal. Durant and Green need more help offensively. Can they find it? — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 16, 2021

Also of note: Kevin Durant has played every minute of this game.



James Harden has already racked up 22 first half minutes. https://t.co/pOCPFVx7oU — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 16, 2021

Brooklyn Nets made a strong comeback in the second half, shocking the Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden #13 during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Harden started the third quarter well and was able to score on his first bucket, as well as a free throw on a call against Khris Middleton. However, the Brooklyn Nets guard would score only two more points the rest of the way.

James Harden, who led the NBA in scoring in '18, '19 and '20, averaging as many as 36 a game, just scored his first points in this game with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Just mind-boggling. The Nets would've been better off playing Mike James at PG. Seriously. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 16, 2021

Hamstring James Harden is paying tribute men’s leaguers everywhere: moving as little as possible so as not to break what ever isn’t broken; chilling at the bottom of the zone; telling the other guys what to do coz he can’t do it himself. I’m getting emotional just tweeting this. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 16, 2021

With injuries to Kyrie Irving and Harden, Jeff Green stepped up to the plate for the Nets. The veteran forward missed just one 3-pointer in eight attempts and scored 27 points off the bench. Alongside him, Kevin Durant played like a man possessed. Both performances were reminiscent of their days as stars for the Seattle Supersonics.

Jeff Green's 27 points are the most points scored by a Net off the bench in a game in franchise playoff history. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant explodes

The Milwaukee Bucks looked tentative in both offense and defense in the fourth quarter as Durant dissected the Bucks with surgical precision. The Brooklyn Nets forward found the open man repeatedly while taking matters into his own hands when the moment called for it. His clutch 3-point shots kept the Bucks at bay. No one could stop KD today!

Giannis is a former DPOY but nah, no need to put him on KD. — Shaun Powell (@Powell2daPeople) June 16, 2021

Underrated part of tonight’s performance from Kevin Durant is his on ball defense and help side awareness. God-like basketball on both ends in a must win game…🤝 — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) June 16, 2021

The Bucks: *doing whatever they can to stop KD*



Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/8ZwKQFBhqr — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 16, 2021

We're seeing a classic Kevin Durant performance. An all-timer. But it's absurd the #Bucks are gonna squander this opportunity. The #Nets, because of their injuries, have given them every chance to win this series. Hard to see Mike Budenholzer survive this if it goes south. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 16, 2021

The Nets are currently winning a game in which four of their starters are a combined 4-of-26 from the field. THAT is how good Kevin Durant has been. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 16, 2021

🔥"This is a spiritual experience."🔥



What a game for Kevin Durant.



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/lna5KJzT2F — FanSided (@FanSided) June 16, 2021

You can’t beat the #Nets when KD is in this kind of zone. #Bucks — Robert Zizzo (@robertzizzo) June 16, 2021

In the closing seconds with the Brooklyn Nets leading 109-107, the Milwaukee Bucks botched a play when Antetokounmpo fumbled a pass from Middleton. Durant was fouled seconds later and nailed two free throws. He was fouled again with 11.5 seconds remaining and made it one of two at the line.

Bucks big 3 < Nets big 1.



All there was to it tbh. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 16, 2021

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant explodes with a legendary 49 points, 17 boards, 10 assists game to give the Nets a 114-108 Game 5 W over the Bucks and a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 is for Thursday in Milwaukee. KD made history tonight: he’s played every second #NBA pic.twitter.com/zaKcQpDUWY — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) June 16, 2021

This is one of the greatest playoff performances of all-time. We loved KD and Nets tonight and this out kicked even my expectations. Wow! An absolute legendary classic show. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) June 16, 2021

Watching these Nets is like watching the guy who sees a bunch of traffic getting off at an exit but still drives allllllll the way down and someone lets him in. — Jake Browne (@fakejakebrowne) June 16, 2021

the Nets are an anime villain. every time they beat you it's not even their final form — manny (@mannyfidel) June 16, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks loss was shocking to say the least. With the Brooklyn Nets hampered by injuries, many predicted a Bucks victory. They will look to hit back in Game 6 and stay in the hunt.

Only thing better than this KD performance, is going to be Chuck roasting the Bucks on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SLPBKd7W8J — Matt Morello (@MattMrX) June 16, 2021

Bucks should fire Budenholzer before Game 6. — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) June 16, 2021

One of the best defenders and you got him out there guarding Joe Harris. I dont see Budenholzer being the coach of the Bucks for long — ILLIO SNOW (@CIVIL_NY) June 16, 2021

I know KD is amazing but the Bucks really stunk that one up. Yikes. #NBA — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 16, 2021

The series isn't over, but that is a really bad loss for the Bucks. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 16, 2021

I think KD is amazing and he deserves all the plaudits coming his way. Green was also sensational and Harden deserves credit for gutting it out.



But let's be real... the Bucks lost this game more than the Nets won it.



Cannot wait to talk about it tomorrow @YouBetterYouBet — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) June 16, 2021

Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series shifts to Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks hope to stave off elimination from the second round by the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will look to consolidate their lead and progress to the next round.

Also Read: Top 5 players besides LeBron James to have worn the #6 jersey in the NBA

Edited by Anantaajith Ra