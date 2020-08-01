In the absence of homecourt, the Milwaukee Bucks might still actually have received an advantage in the form of officiating as they rallied to a victory against offensively inefficient Boston Celtics. Bucks established their dominance early on in the game, starting 2-17 in their favour in the first quarter. Despite continuous efforts from Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart towards the end, Boston Celtics concluded the game 112-119.

Boston Celtics poster boy Jayson Tatum was largely absent from the game offensively as well as defensively. The way Milwaukee Bucks played did not at all look like it was their first game after a 4-month hiatus. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks walked their way to this victory and as the superstar recorded his 16th double-double by half time with 36 pts and 15 rebs.

Milwaukee Bucks PLayer Ratings

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Khris Middleton - 6/10

Khris Middleton concluded the game with 18 pts, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists emerging as the key playmaker for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he is known for his shooting, MIddleton shot 30% form the field and only 22% from the perimeter. This could be a point of concern for Milwaukee Bucks going forward in the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 9/10

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a phenomenal game offensively which is reflected in the box score. In addition, he had a dominant presence defensively and could easily switch between players on Boston Celtics team. He was constantly under foul trouble, but officiating worked in Milwaukee Bucks' favour and Antetokounmpo didn't foul out in the crucial minutes of the game.

Brook Lopez - 6/10

Brook Lopez had a monstrous game defensively, blocking 6 shots and played lockdown defence on Jayson Tatum restricting him to 2-18. And area of improvement for Lopez could be rebounding numbers, especially offensive rebounds.

Wesley Matthews - 4/10

Mathews contributed 9 pts to the Milwaukee Bucks' offense with little to no presence defensively and shot with one of the lowest efficiencies in the team.

Donte DiVincenzo - 4/10

Donte a replacement for Eric Bledsoe, was present in all aspects ,however, his performance was not phenomenal in any key area. He could be a key role player for the Milwaukee Bucks, definitely not a component of the starting line up.

George Hill - 5/10

This veteran free throw expert recorded 7pts, 4 rebs, and 4 assists in 30 mins. Except a steel, he didnt come up big on defense or offense in particular during the match.

Sterling Brown - 3/10

Sterling Brown caught some important rebounds in Giannis' absence but needs to improve offensively.

Robin Lopez - 6/10

Robin Lopez went 2-2 from the 3pt line, which is not expected from someone of his physical stature but didn't provide the height dominance Milwaukee Bucks needed when Giannis was off the court.

Kyle Korver - 5/10

Once leading 3pt shooter, Kyle Korver didn't not live up to the expectations from the perimeter.

Boston Celtics Player Ratings

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum - 3/10

Jayson Tatum struggled throughout the game immensely, shooting at a rate of 11.1% from the field. It wasn't until the 3rd quarter, that Tatum was finally credited with a bucket in the match.

The Celtics probably win if Jayson Tatum doesn't go 2-for-18 and really make only 1 shot. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 1, 2020

Gordan Hayward - 7/10

Gordan hayward recorded 17 pts, 19 rebs, and 6 assists for the Boston Celtics, emerging as their key playmaker for them. If Celtics are to make a deep playoff run, they will need the Hayward to be one of the key contributers behind the likes of Tatum and Brown.

Daniel Theis - 7/10

Daniel Theis stepped up as Jayson Tatum went through a dismal shooting night. Theis made his presence felt in the game with some key offensive rebounds as he concluded with a total 12 boards for the Boston celtics.

Jaylen Brown - 8/10

Jaylen Brown was largely overshadowed throughout the season in the presence of Jayson Tatum and Kemba walker. This 2-way forward was the second highest point scorer for the Boston Celtics and came up big defensively.

Kemba Walker - 7/10

Kemba Walker was restricted to 20 minutes for this game given his recent injury record. He didn't dissapoint in the limited time he was on the court, scoring 16 pts and making a block as well.

Brad Wanamaker - 6/10

Wanamaker came off the bench and tried to help the Boston Celtics till the end, unfortunately, his efforts proved to be futile. Highligh of his game was when he stole the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' possession and made an important bucket late in third quarter for a tie.

Marcus Smart - 8/10

Giannis is known for punishing small defenders but Marcus Smart did a good job defending the leading candidate for league MVP award. He was the leading scorer for Boston Celtics and made a strong case for returning into the starting line-up.

Enes Kanter - 3/10

Kanter had a fairly disappointing game for the Boston Celtics defensively and scored merely 2 points later in third quarter.

Semi Ojeleye - 5/10

As opposed to what box score reflects, Semi had a defensive presence in the game but didn't attempt a shot in the 15 mins that he spent on court.

