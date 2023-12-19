Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 17): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's availability

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the San Antonio Spurs on December 17 at the Fiserv Forum and we check the status of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's availability and impact on this game.

This is the first time that these two teams will meet this season and all eyes will be on how Victor Wembanyama matches up with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For those who want to catch the action, Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SW-SA will have the game up on television. NBA League Pass subscribers can watch both feeds via online live stream.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the recent injury report of the Milwaukee Bucks, they have Malik Beasley is marked as 'probable' while Tyty Washington is 'questionable'. Both players should be game-time decisions for the Bucks. Only Jay Crowder is ruled out as he is expected to be back by the end of January after recovering from his groin injury.

This means the rest of the team, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, are all available for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

What happened to Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton?

The last time Damian Lillard missed a game this 2023-24 NBA season was back on November 11 due to a leg injury. Since then, he has been playing 16 straight games without injury.

However, with Lillard now 30 years old, his injuries are monitored to help him prolong his career and make the Bucks investment in him worth it.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has been in and out of the team's roster because of injury management. He did not suit up against the Detroit Pistons but the Milwaukee Bucks still managed to pick up the win. Middleton returned the next game scoring 20 points vs the Houston Rockets.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton stats vs San Antonio Spurs

This is the first time that both players will be facing the San Antonio Spurs so there are no stats to show how they fared during their last matchup. But for this season, Khris Middleton has played in 21 games and given the team 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

On the other hand, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are second in the NBA Eastern Conference with their current record at 20-7 and the only team above them are the Boston Celtics. They are now on a four-game winning streak and are just one game above the Philadelphia 76ers.

PUBLISH FOR 6:00 PM IST