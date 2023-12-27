Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 27): Latest update on Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder's availability

Khris Middleton was a significant factor in the Milwaukee Bucks championship run in 2021.

The team would add another veteran, Jae Crowder, to increase their chances of getting back on top of the mountain. This team is about to take on the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to bounce back from a Christmas Day loss against the New York Knicks.

The Bucks vs Nets game will take place on December 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The television broadcast of Yes Network and Bally Sports WI starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass has both feeds available for their online live-stream subscribers.

According to the recent injury list of the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton is free from any injury but they have Giannis Antetokounmpo marked as 'questionable' with his calf injury. Jae Crowder is still nursing his injured groin and is set to make a comeback to the roster by mid-January.

The rest of the team, including Damian Lillard, are all available to play against the Brooklyn Nets.

What happened to Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder?

Last season, Khris Middleton was able to only appear in 33 games due to a recurring knee injury. This season, he has missed five of the 30 matches of the Milwaukee Bucks due to injury management.

The Bucks medical staff are closely working with Middleton to preserve him for the playoffs which is why his status has been unpredictable, especially on back-to-back games.

Jae Crowder suffered a left abductor and abdominal tear that will sideline him for eight weeks. He has missed the last 19 games for the Bucks and is set to make a comeback by mid-January.

Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder's stats vs Brooklyn Nets

This is the second time that the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season. The first matchup was won by the Bucks with the final score reading 129-125. The Nets have not won against the Bucks for the last three encounters including last season.

The Bucks and Nets clashed on November 6 and both Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder played in that game.

Middleton started for the Bucks and logged in 21 minutes. He was able to provide 15 points, four assists and three rebounds. Jae Crowder came off the bench for 30 minutes to chip in 15 points of his own along with five boards and four three-pointers.