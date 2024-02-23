Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton's status revealed (February 23)

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are among the four players listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report for the marquee matchup and rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Middleton will remain sidelined and miss his second game against the Wolves, while Connaughton is probable, which means he will likely play and be cleared at game-time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Danilo Gallinari are the other two on the list. However, Gallinari is not injury-related, as he was recently acquired by the Bucks and signed a new contract. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision listed as probable with a knee injury.

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton injury updates

Coach Doc Rivers revealed that Khris Middleton after being sidelined for five consecutive games, is not anticipated to make a return to the lineup in the near future.

Middleton will remain sidelined despite the extended break provided by the All-Star Weekend. Notably, the veteran shooter did not participate in the Milwaukee Bucks' practice session in Minnesota, held a day before their game against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Meanwhile, Connaughton has sustained a left knee contusion. Despite the All-Star break's extended rest, he will continue to be on the injury report after being listed as probable against the Miami Heat before being cleared to play.

What happened to Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton?

Middleton sustained his ankle injury during the 106-114 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Feb 6. He inadvertently stepped on Kevin Durant's foot after a shot attempt on the right wing, immediately falling to the ground and grabbing his ankle.

He made his free throws after a flagrant '1' foul was called on KD for not allowing him to land properly and could walk back to the bench by himself. However, he did not return to the game.

He has missed six of the 10 games under Doc Rivers' tenure and the last five straight. Meanwhile, Connaughton has missed six games this season due to an ankle injury prior to his knee woe.

Connaughton suffered the injury during the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-124 victory over the Miami Heat on Nov. 28 in an in-season pool play match, resulting in his premature departure from the game.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves is set for tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports North and WMLW The M / CBS 58 for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.