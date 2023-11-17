Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov 17): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder’s availability

The Milwaukee Bucks will resume their road trip when they face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on November 17 for their second game of the NBA In-Season Tournament. They are 1-0 in the tournament and an emphatic win tonight can take them to the top the East Group B standings.

Miami Heat are currently on top the group with a 2-0 record and a +13 margin of victory. If the Bucks get a win by a margin of more than eight points, they will replace Miami at the top. The Bucks are entering this game with a 7-4 record while the Hornets are 13th in the East with a 3-7 record and will play each other for the first time this season.

Damian Lillard is available for the matchup but Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to injury in his right calf. He did not lace up in the Milwaukee Bucks' last outing against the Toronto Raptors.

Moreover, Jae Crowder is sidelined until further notice. As per the team, he is expected to be out for at least eight weeks following a surgery on his groin. He suffered a left adductor and abdominal tear on Saturday against the Magic.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are missing Terry Rozier, Frank Ntilikina and Cody Martin from the lineup while rookie Brandon Miller and Gordon Hayward are listed as questionable. Miles Bridges has served his league suspension and is ready to lace up tonight.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks out on Miles Bridges return against the Milwaukee Bucks

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets will make his season debut against the Milwaukee Bucks

Miles Bridges is set to return against the Milwaukee Bucks to make his season debut. He missed all of last season and the first 10 games of this season while he underwent investigation for alleged domestic violence. There is now widepsread speculation on whether he should be allowed to play in the NBA.

Many fans and analysts have condemned the league for their silence on violence-related cases and allowing players to make millions despite having a criminal investigation underway. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on SportsNet+ and spoke about Bridges' return. He has maintained the stance that the league will not punish a player without proper evidence and a guilty verdict by a court of law, elaborating:

"I think that everybody is entitled to due process and a fair system…a fair hearing…and until there are findings there it would be unfair to punish a player or anyone under those circumstances. We believe in the rule of law in this league and we believe in due process."

