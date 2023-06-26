Derrick Rose's potential move during the upcoming offseason has garnered attention, and it seems that a team like the Milwaukee Bucks could be an ideal destination for him.

As expected, the New York Knicks decided not to exercise his $15.6 million option for the next season, rendering him an unrestricted free agent.

The Knicks' choice to decline Rose's option did not come as a surprise. Throughout the previous season, he fell out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau. Rose appeared in just 27 games and averaged a mere 12.5 minutes per contest.

According to Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, the Milwaukee Bucks may be one of the top landing spots for Rose this summer:

"If there's an early favorite to sign Rose, the Milwaukee Bucks make a lot of sense. They had at least some interest in him leading up to the trade deadline in February, according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, but no deal came together at the time."

"Adding Rose into that mix wouldn't be a bad move for a Bucks team that seems unlikely to make any big moves this summer, especially if they are able to re-sign Khris Middleton after he declined his $40.4 million player option for next season."

Would Derrick Rose be a solid pickup for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Derrick Rose could head to Milwaukee this summer.

Prime Derrick Rose was undoubtedly one of the most exciting players we've ever seen. During the 2010-11 season, the super-athletic point guard led the Chicago Bulls to the league's best record and became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

But as every basketball fan knows, injuries ended up derailing his career, making him one of the biggest "what-ifs" of all time.

While Rose may not be the dominant force he once was, his abilities have not diminished entirely. The former MVP still possesses considerable talent and can contribute meaningfully. Throughout the 2021 playoffs, Rose showcased his capabilities by leading the Knicks in scoring with an average of 19.4 points per game.

Signing Rose this offseason would be a smart and inexpensive move by the Bucks, especially if he can stay healthy.

