NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Move on from Bogdan Bogdanović, Interested in DJ Augustin

The Milwaukee Bucks have, and will continue to be, one of the most active franchises in the NBA's offseason. Bucks GM Jon Horst has been scrambling to put together trades that will keep Giannis Antetokounmpo as the MVP weighs up his options.

This article will look at the latest NBA Rumors surrounding Milwaukee, who they are interested in as well as who they are losing sight of as we approach the beginning of the free agency period.

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks' pursuit of Bogdanović scrapped after trade falls through

Bogdan Bogdanović

On Monday, what transpired between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings is now under investigation by the NBA. It has been widely known through NBA Rumors that the Bucks are seeking to use this offseason to improve their roster and build a team that will make Antetokounmpo sign a new deal. Therefore, when his side secured trade deals for Jrue Holiday and Bogdanović, it appeared the process was in motion.

The Bucks are moving on from their pursuit of restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will scan market across league, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

This was before the NBA decided to investigate the deal that was agreed between the Serbian shooting guard and the Milwaukee Bucks. If an agreement had indeed been made on Monday, this would be four days prior to when the rules allow. Since Bogdanović was a restricted free agent, he was not legally allowed to talk to other teams until today, and was in no position to accept a sign and trade agreement.

Coming out of this deal, the major mistake Milwaukee made was being too keen to appease Antetokounmpo. A player who was part of the deal, Ilyasova, has since been released by the Bucks. Thus, it has been assumed in NBA Rumors that the originally proposed deal is off, particularly with the investigation looming.

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks looking into trade for D.J. Augustin

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

In their pursuit of depth, the Milwaukee Bucks have been linked in NBA Rumors with Orlando Magic point guard D.J. Augustin. The veteran is a free agent and will be attracting suitors as an effective perimeter shooter and an 89% free-throw efficiency.

The Milwaukee Bucks are showing interest in DJ Augustin, per @Gambo987 pic.twitter.com/VQUcQ4w76e — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2020

Augustin averaged 10 points and 4 assists and was a critical part of Orlando's bench last season. He would fit perfectly into the Bucks' backup roster and could see it as an opportunity for a ring. Milwaukee will be extremely active as the free agency begins and could see Augustin as a perfect opportunity most are overlooking.

