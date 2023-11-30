Milwaukee Bucks (Nov 30): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's availability

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are expected to play in the Milwaukee Bucks' November 30 contest against the Chicago Bulls. Neither are listed on the team's injury report. However, the Bucks will be without Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton, who are both out.

Despite being at almost full strength for most of the season, the Bucks have failed to impress. The addition of Damian Lillard was expected to catapult Milwaukee into a new stratosphere. However, there are some serious questions regarding the team's offensive schemes, its aging roster, and an oftentimes lackluster defense.

Still, the Bucks should have no problem in defeating the Bulls. Chicago is working their way through a serious turbulent period and is expected to hit the reset button in the coming months.

The Giannis and Lillard pick-and-roll will likely be too much for the Bulls' defense to contain. Yet, Milwaukee will need to keep a close eye on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, as either star could quickly take over a game and lead their team toward an unlikely victory.

Regardless of the result on November 30, the Bucks will need to answer some lingering questions about their roster if they want to improve and meet the lofty expectations currently on their shoulders.

Damian Lillard can still find another gear for the Milwaukee Bucks

Since joining the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, Damian Lillard has been finding his feet within the rotation. The All-Star guard has been electric in the stretch but has failed to command games from start to finish. This type of struggle was to be expected.

Lillard had spent his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers before moving to the Bucks. It's going to take time for him to feel at home and have a good understanding of how to get the best out of his teammates while also playing at a high level himself.

Still, the first thing Bucks fans will want to see is a more consistent perimeter jump shot. Lillard is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter, yet over his first 16 games for Milwaukee, he's hitting just 33.6%.

The slight dip won't be much of a concern in the short term. However, Lillard was acquired to help provide spacing and elite shot-making, so there will be an expectation on his shoulders once the playoffs are underway.

As he becomes more accustomed to his new surroundings, teammates, and coaching staff, we will undoubtedly begin to see Lillard raise his performance level and become a more consistent impact-maker for his new team.