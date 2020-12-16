Up until recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo was surrounded by rumors of potentially leaving the Milwaukee Bucks during free agency. But with the 26-year-old signing an extension with the franchise, countless fans let out a sigh of relief, with Bucks part-owner and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers being no different, as he spoke on it on a podcast recently. There have also been reports of NBA champion Jeremy Lin linked with the NBA G League. Here is the latest NBA News Roundup on these reports.

NBA News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo happy with the players brought in by the Milwaukee Bucks says, Aaron Rodgers

Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, which is the largest in NBA history. Aaron Rodgers, who owns about 1 percent of the Bucks, was recently invited onto the Pat McAfee Show and had this to say on this NBA news,

"It's a big signing for us. We're pretty ecstatic, I guess he is too, I would assume."

He continued,

"This is conjecture, but I know he was interested in what the roster turnover was going to be. Made some moves in the off-season, brought in some players. I guess he is happy with them so far."

While fans of the Milwaukee Bucks may be excited about this NBA news, it must be said that the franchise isn't out of the woods just yet. Countless experts have pointed out that if the team doesn't make a deep postseason run this time around, Giannis Antetokounmpo could still look to leave Milwaukee.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Realistically, this deal could be nothing more than an assurance that the franchise will get something in return if the Greek Freak does indeed decide to leave the franchise in the upcoming seasons.

That being said, the Milwaukee Bucks are trending in the right direction. While missing out on Bogdan Bogdanovic will be NBA news that the franchise rues, the addition of Jrue Holiday has boosted the franchise on both ends. Couple that with the talent the franchise already has, and we could see Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming an NBA champion in the near future.

NBA News Roundup: Jeremy Lin offered to stay with the G-League Ignite team as a practice player

Jeremy Lin

According to NBA news on the matter, Jeremy Lin has been playing with the G League Ignite team in practice recently. As per reports, the nine-year NBA veteran and champion has been taking up a mentor-type role for the team and has imparted a lot of his experience onto the roster.

It is important to note here that the Ignite team is one that is merely affiliated to the G League and not a part of it. This is a developmental team that has exhibition games outside of the structure of the format of the league, and is essentially a program for the NBA's elite prospects.

One last minute addition on the G League Ignite roster: Nine-year veteran and NBA champion Jeremy Lin (wearing #3), who lives locally and has been practicing/lending his experience this past week. He'll stay with the team in a practice player capacity for as long as he chooses. https://t.co/8Ws4nxCYZs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 15, 2020

While the offer is on the table, there has been no NBA news so far on Jeremy Lin's decision or any inclination to one, to this point. Only time will tell what the 32-year-old decides to do next.

