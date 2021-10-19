Milwaukee Bucks prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the top of the pile for the 2021-22 NBA season. After a successful campaign that saw them defy the odds by capturing their first NBA championship title in 50 years, the Bucks will return this season with a target on their back. With several teams undergoing a brilliant offseason, the road to another championship will get even harder.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpko and his merry band of champions will be aware of the pressure that comes with being champions and the need to level up.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer will be looking to many players to step up as they attempt to retain their championship title this season.

Which Milwaukee Bucks players are poised for a possible breakout season?

The Milwaukee Bucks lost core roster players P.J. Tucker and Bryn Forbes to the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. This means multiple players will be expecting to see an increase in minutes this season.

In that light, let's take a look at our pick of players who are capable of starring for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Jordan Nwora

Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat blocks a dunk by Jordan Nwora #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks

If the Milwaukee Bucks' preseason is any indication of what is to come, then there is no player in a better position for a breakout season than Jordan Nwora.

The Nigerian-American has been a relatively unknown player since being drafted in the 2020 NBA draft as the 45th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. He played a limited role in his rookie season that ended with a championship win.

NBA Africa @NBA_Africa #NBAAfrica Naija 🇳🇬 judging by recent performances your boy @JordanNwora is going to be a full on problem this coming season. 🎥 of his 13 points at Utah last night in #NBAPreseason Naija 🇳🇬 judging by recent performances your boy @JordanNwora is going to be a full on problem this coming season. 🎥 of his 13 points at Utah last night in #NBAPreseason #NBAAfrica https://t.co/WGaM4XUudX

Nwora will be hoping to hit the ground running this season while staking a claim for a regular spot on the Milwaukee Bucks roster. The small forward featured in 30 games last term, averaging a measly 9.1 minutes per game.

However, he managed to show his necessity to the cause in brief moments last season. An example was his final regular-season game, during which he recorded a career-high 34 points.

Nwora was in top form in the Milwaukee Bucks' preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, registering 30 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

After a strong NBA preseason and Olympic participation with Nigeria, it would come as no surprise to see Nwora attain new heights this season if given a chance.

Rodney Hood

Rodney Hood #5 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers high-five after a basket against the Dallas Mavericks

Rodney Hood will come into the 2021-22 NBA campaign on the back of a torrid spell last season, which was shared across stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

Struggling with an Achilles injury that restricted him to playing just 76 matches in the last two regular seasons, the new Bucks man would be hoping to perform better this time around.

Hood will aim to provide a spark from the bench and force his way into more game time. If he can stay healthy over the course of the season, he should be a great addition to the Milwaukee Bucks' offensive play.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rodney Hood is back taking jumpers after tearing his Achilles six months ago 🙏(via Hoodie5/IG) Rodney Hood is back taking jumpers after tearing his Achilles six months ago 🙏(via Hoodie5/IG) https://t.co/n573keOf5w

Hood has proven to be a capable three-point shooter, averaging a 36.7 percent shooting rate. He will be looking to benefit from playing with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpko, whose driving runs this season should create the space needed for his shooting skills.

The shooting guard averaged double-digit points in four of his first five seasons in the league before his two devastating injuries. However, we could see his game take on new heights this season.

Player worthy of notable mention going into the new NBA season

A combination of luck and form could see players like Semi Ojeleye shine this season. The power forward, like Rodney Hood, is returning from a strenuous injury that limited his preseason participation. However, he should be able to capitalize on the team's well-documented shortage of big men.

If the like-for-like replacement for P.J. Tucker sees game time this season, he could end up being one of the brightest spots for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh