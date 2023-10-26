Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup for 2023-24 NBA season: All players listed

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers in their season opener on Friday in a massive Eastern Conference duel. Both teams are heading into the season with title ambitions but had contrasting off-season fortunes. The Bucks enter the season surrounded by a buzz and excitement with the acquisition of Damian Lillard, while the Sixers are dealing with wantaway stars.

For the Bucks' season opener, Khris Middleton and Cam Payne are listed as questionable. With both of them expected to be a part of their regular rotation, their likely absence might spell trouble for new head coach Adrian Griffin. Assuming both play, this is what the Bucks starting lineup is expected to look like for the 2023-24 season:

Projected Starters Name Point Guard Damian Lillard Shooting Guard Malik Beasley Small Forward Khris Middleton Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Center Brook Lopez

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are the team's undisputed stars and are projected to be arguably the best pick-and-roll duo in the league. But there is a lot of firepower beyond the pair and even beyond the Bucks starting lineup. So, Griffin certainly will not rely on just his stars for offensive firepower or defensive grit.

At shooting guard, Griffin is expected to start Malik Beasley, a free-agency pickup that has the potential to be the steal of the off-season. Getting a sharpshooter of Beasley's caliber on a minimum deal is incredible business and he might end up being an upgrade even on incumbent starter Grayson Allen.

Former All-Stars Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, Giannis' long-term companions, round off the Bucks starting lineup alongside Dame and Beasley. Lopez and Middleton have been mainstays in the Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup along their contention window and are set to make an impact heading into the new season.

Milwaukee Bucks bench players

6MOTY candidate Bobby Portis leads the bench artillery for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are one of the favorites to win it all, not just because of their star-studded starting lineup. They also have one of the deepest benches in the league, although some compromises had to be made to acquire the services of Damian Lillard. The Bucks starting lineup is why they are a contender, but no championship is won with only a solid starting 5.

6MOTY finalist from 2022-23, Bobby Portis, fresh off a season where he averaged almost 15 points and ten rebounds, leads the charge for the Bucks off the bench. Joining Portis are the likes of Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, and rookie Andre Jackson. Robin Lopez and AJ Green are also hopefuls to make the rotation in case the young Beauchamp and Jackson fail to deliver on their immense potential.

That is undoubtedly a championship-quality roster with proven NBA talent across the board. With the ink on Giannis' signature yet to dry, the Bucks will aim to make their momentum count and are hoping to start a promising season off on the best note possible against the Sixers.