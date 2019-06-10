×
Milwaukee Bucks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4   //    10 Jun 2019, 02:23 IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks reach the Conference Finals with some stellar performances
Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks reach the Conference Finals with some stellar performances

The Milwaukee Bucks played some of the greatest basketball the franchise has ever played this year, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was the cornerstone of this success as he helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals with some stellar performances.

He is the frontrunner for the most prestigious NBA regular-season MVP award and averaged a monster double-double over the season for a second straight year. With his strong outings, he decimated the opposition teams and gave the Bucks' fans some great moments to cherish forever.

They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001 and eventually lost to a sensational Toronto Raptors team in six games. In this article, we take a look at the top three individual performances for the Bucks this year.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cleveland Cavaliers - 44 points

Giannis' 44 points lifted the Bucks over Cavaliers
Giannis' 44 points lifted the Bucks over Cavaliers

Stat line: 44 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 blocks on 73.6% shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks started their three-game road trip with a game in Indiana against the Pacers, and Giannis had arguably his worst game of the season in a 16-point loss. However, two days later, the Bucks were in Cleveland to take on a struggling Cavaliers team and Giannis erupted for 44 points to take his team home.

The Bucks were without two of their starters but Giannis' masterclass performance kept them in the driver's seat for pretty much the entire game. He ended the game with 44 points and 14 rebounds, his 20th double-double of the season.

The visitors never trailed and even though the Cavs tried to make a comeback towards the end, Giannis made some crucial plays down the stretch to push the lead to 111-99.

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 Cleveland Cavaliers

Tags:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Players
