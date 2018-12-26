NBA 2018-19, Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: 3 talking points as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads his team to victory

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks emerged with an easy victory in their Christmas day match-up against the New York Knicks, with a score line of 109-95. They looked dominant right from the start, and never showed signs of stopping.

With the victory over the Knicks, the Bucks are now comfortable at the 2nd spot in their conference with a record of 23-10, while the Knicks have a record of 9-26 and they’re at the 14th position in their conference.

For the Bucks, their MVP front-runner Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with big numbers of 30 points and 14 reboundss. He dominated from inside the paint and the Knicks clearly didn’t have any answer to him.

The Knicks badly needed this victory as they are now on a 6-game losing skid and their playoff hopes seem all but over. As for the Bucks, they’re on a roll.

With all that said, let’s look at the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3. The Dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo continues

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks

The Bucks have been one of the best teams in the league and the biggest reason for that has been the presence of one of the best players in the league - the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is already being compared to the likes of legends like Shaquille O’ Neal in terms of dominance and his unstoppable nature when he gets inside the paint. He has been causing the opposing defenses grave problems as there is literally no one in the league that can stop him right now.

It’s not just his offense, but also his impressive defense that causes terrors in the opposition’s mind. He has been averaging 26.2 pts, 12.8 rebs, 6 asts, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 stls on 58.3%fg.

If he keeps playing like this, Antetokounmpo may well become the new MVP of the league.

