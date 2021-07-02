Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: 5 things we've learned from the first 4 games of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Finals

The Atlanta Hawks have matched the Milwaukee Bucks stride for stride in the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Although the Bucks started off as the overwhelming favorites, the Hawks have managed to take two games off them, with the series now square at two games apiece.

There has been a lot of drama, taunting and record-breaking performances, as is expected when two talented teams meet.

The Atlanta Hawks do not have much experience in the playoffs but have reached the Conference finals for the first time since 2015. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have a nice blend of experienced players and are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Both teams are likely to play without their key players in Game 5, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare in the absence of their stars. Ahead of the fifth game between the two teams, let's take a deep dive and look at five talking points from the series thus far.

#1 The Milwaukee Bucks have dominated the Atlanta Hawks in the paint

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Brook Lopez.

The Milwaukee Bucks have used their size well against the Atlanta Hawks, as there is an obvious mismatch between the two teams in the frontcourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez have dominated the paint in rebounding and scoring against the Hawks.

So far in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks have led the rebound count and the points in the paint tally.

In Game 1, the Bucks recorded 70 of their 113 points in the paint while grabbing 45 rebounds. It was more of the same in Game 2, where they registered 62 points and 47 rebounds.

Losing Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4 resulted in a significant drop in the Bucks' points tally in the paint. For the first time in the series, the Atlanta Hawks outscored the Milwaukee Bucks in the area.

#2 Both teams have struggled to shoot threes

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates a basket with fans.

Three-point shooting has not been a strong feature for either team in this series. Although their 3-point shooting percentages have increased in recent games, it was a horrendous showing from both teams in Games 1 and 2. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks have the edge against the Milwaukee Bucks from the perimeter as their shooting has significantly improved.

The Milwaukee Bucks shot 25% from distance in Game 1. The Atlanta Hawks fared worse, though, managing only 22.2% from downtown. In the three other games thus far, the Bucks' shooting percentage has hovered a little over the 35% mark.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have shown massive improvement in that category. They were at their best in that category in Game 3, shooting 40.5%. Unsurprisingly, Trae Young (11) has the most 3-points made for the Atlanta Hawks, while Jrue Holiday (10) has been the Milwaukee Bucks' leader in this category.

