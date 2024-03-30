Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report for March 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with it being tied apiece, and is included in the NBA's three-game slate.

The Bucks (46-27) are second in the East and first in the Central Divison, coming back-to-back losses to the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, which snapped their two-game winning streak and have gone 2-3 in their past five games.

On the other hand, the Hawks (34-39) are 10th in the East and third in the Southwest Divison. They are coming off a season-best four-game winning streak, notably beating the Boston Celtics twice in this stretch. Dejounte Murray hit the game-winner to notch his 11th point in overtime over Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 30

The Bucks have listed five players on their injury report: MarJon Beauchamp (back), Patrick Beverley (wrist), Khris Middleton (ankle) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) are probable, while Damian Lillard (personal) has been ruled out.

Player Status Injury MarJon Beauchamp probable back Patrick Beverley probable wrist Khris Middleton probable ankle Damian Lillard out personal Giannis Antetokounmpo probable hamstring

What happened to Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton is expected to be on the roster for the sixth time in the last seven games despite grappling with a persistent ankle problem. Over his past five outings, he has averaged 14.8 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.6 rebounds, logging 31.4 minutes per game.

Khris injured his ankle during the game against the Phoenix Suns when he inadvertently landed on Kevin Durant's foot following a 3-point shot. He left the game after making his free throws and it was announced shortly afterward that he wouldn't return.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for March 30

The Hawks have listed seven players on their injury report: Mouhamed Gueye (elbow), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), AJ Griffin (ankle), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Jalen Johnson (ankle), Trae Young (finger) and Saddiq Bey (ACL) are out.

Player Status Injury Mouhamed Gueye out elbow Onyeka Okongwu out toe AJ Griffin out ankle Kobe Bufkin out toe Jalen Johnson out ankle Trae Young out finger Saddiq Bey out ACL

What happened to Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that All-Star guard Trae Young will progress to the next phase of his rehabilitation following finger surgery. However, the team has not provided a specific timeline for his return to the lineup.

Following his Feb. 27 operation to mend a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger, Trae Young underwent a one-month follow-up examination. The team reported that he is advancing well in his recovery and will commence small finger motion exercises this week.

They will be cautious with his return timetable as the regular season approaches an end, with them possibly facing two crucial must-win games in the play-in.