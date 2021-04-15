Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the injury-ravaged Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday. The two teams are No. 3 and No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings, respectively.

After registering a 3-3 record without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to find some form of consistency. A 130-105 blowout victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday should help bolster their confidence heading into the match against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite having a number of players on the injury list, the Atlanta Hawks have managed to stay hot both at home and on the road. They have only lost once in eight games and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Bogdan Bogdanovic last 8 games:



21.6 PPG

4.5 RPG

4.4 APG

4.3 3PG

50/52/87%



The Hawks have outscored opponents by 70 points when Bogi is on the floor in that span. pic.twitter.com/botRc1yACn — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Update

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 shoots over Royce O'Neale #23

The Milwaukee Bucks are relatively healthy except for their best player, who is on their injury report again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness but participated in team practice last Tuesday. It remains to be seen if he will be given the go-signal to return to action.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 uses Clint Capela #15

The Atlanta Hawks have listed several players on their injury report.

Trae Young is questionable to play against the Milwaukee Bucks. The third-year guard has a bruised left calf that has kept him out of the Hawks’ last two games.

Another key player who is questionable to play for the Atlanta Hawks is Danilo Gallinari. The veteran forward is dealing with soreness in his right foot. He has already been absent for the past two games and could miss a third straight matchup.

Kris Dunn has been ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks match. The former Chicago Bulls guard arrived in a trade but is yet to play for the Atlanta Hawks as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

De’Andre Hunter underwent a minor knee procedure that has caused him to miss the last 11 games and will be sidelined on Thursday versus the Bucks.

Tony Snell is another member of the Hawks frontcourt that’s injured and will not be playing on Thursday. He has a left ankle sprain that has not fully healed.

Cam Reddish, who hasn’t seen action since February 21, will miss another two weeks minimum. The second-year swingman is recovering from a right Achilles injury that could keep him out of commission until late in the season.

Let’s take a moment to recognize Coach Nate McMillan and the @ATLHawks for another getting another W without Trae Young and John Collins! Nate has the Hawks playing some inspiring winning basketball and don’t know what the Pacers were thinking let him go! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 14, 2021

Finally, there’s starting power forward John Collins, who is not yet available to play but is progressing in his recovery from a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise. He will be re-evaluated in a few days to assess his progress.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is unable to make a comeback on Thursday versus the Atlanta Hawks, Bobby Portis should remain his replacement in the starting lineup.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker should see more time on the court, while the rest of the lineup will likely remain the same.

Atlanta Hawks

If Young remains sidelined, Brandon Goodwin should continue starting at point guard. Dunn hasn’t played yet for the Atlanta Hawks, so his absence shouldn’t affect their rotation.

With several frontcourt players out, the Hawks will once again go deep into their bench on Thursday. Collins’ absence will be covered by Solomon Hill. Should Gallinari also miss the Bucks game, Nathan Knight and Onyeka Okongwu will be available to pick up the slack.

Bruno Fernando could also see action, especially with Hunter, Snell, Reddish and Collins out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Bobby Portis l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - Solomon Hill l Center - Clint Capella

