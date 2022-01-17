Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up to host the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Monday. The Hawks will look to avenge their defeat to the Bucks from last season's Eastern Conference Finals.
The Bucks are coming into this game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, with a record that reads 27 wins and 18 losses thus far. They have won five of their last 10 games in the league and are barely above the 0.500 mark on the road this season as they have suffered 10 losses in 23 games away from home. Despite their indifferent start to the season, the Bucks are only two games behind leaders the Chicago Bulls and will be hoping to clinch home court advantage for the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have had a tumultuous campaign thus far as they find themselves as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record that reads 25 losses and just 17 wins. They are on a five-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 10 games in the league. They are below 0.500 at home this season, with just eight wins from 19 games and will be hoping to correct that record when they take on the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee-based side are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health as the Bucks are only missing Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for this matchup. The former is missing due to ankle soreness while the latter is still recovering from his back surgery.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Hawks are coming into this game with two starters missing in Bogdan Bogdonavic (knee) and Clint Capela (ankle). Other than these two absentees, every other player is available for selection.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
In the absence of Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and George Hill will man the backcourt for the Bucks. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take care of the frontcourt. The center will be Bobby Portis.
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young and Kevin Huerter will be the starting guards for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter and John Collins will take care off the frontcourt. While the center should be Onyeka Okongwu.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - Grayson Allen, Shooting Guard - George Hill, Small Foward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis
Atlanta Hawks
Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter , Small Foward - De'Andre Hunter, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Onyeka Okongwu
