Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 3rd, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will look to elongate their run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in the previous encounter, the Bucks were able to defend their home court and take a crucial 3-2 lead.

On what was a rare occasion, almost all Milwaukee Bucks starters stuffed box scores to sink the Atlanta Hawks. Brook Lopez had a Shaq-esque game where he dominated the low post and bucketed multiple hook shots en route to 33 points. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis all scored over 20 points too.

The Hawks tried their best to keep up without their star point guard. Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped a career-high 28 points, including seven made three-pointers. Both Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari chipped in with 19 points apiece as well. None of it mattered as the Bucks walked away with the win in front of their fans.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young cheers his teammates from courtside

Trae Young missed the last two games for the Atlanta Hawks due to a bone bruise he suffered on his right foot after stepping on an official during Game 3 of the series. He's listed as questionable for tonight, but head coach Nate McMillan noted that the final call rests with Young himself. Brandon Goodwin (respiratory condition) and De'Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) remain sidelined.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for a second straight matchup due to his hyperextended left knee. There's very little chance of him suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports did report that Giannis might receive clearance for Game 7 if the Atlanta Hawks win on Saturday. Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) remains sidelined as well.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will use the same starting lineup as the prior game, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton starting in the backcourt. Bobby Portis did well in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence on Thursday and he's set to retain his starting spot. PJ Tucker and Brook Lopez will complete the starting five.

We're gonna do it together. pic.twitter.com/HaFMsvPEBG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 3, 2021

Pat Connaughton saw a dip in his playing time during Game 4 with all the starters clocking extra minutes, but he'll be the sixth man for the Bucks again. Bryn Forbes hasn't had a huge impact in the last few games, but he'll be given another chance to make a splash off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

Considering that it's a do-or-die affair, it's safe to assume that Trae Young will try to play through his bone bruise and start for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic will look to build on his performance from the previous matchup. Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela will complete the starting five.

Bogi had 28 PTS & a playoff career-high 7 threes in Game 5.



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/f7lA7lZTAc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 2, 2021

Lou Williams will move back to the bench but you can expect him to chip in with crucial buckets again. The same goes for Danilo Gallinari, who'll provide offensive support as well. Cam Reddish is on a restriction, but he's likely to play over 20 minutes again. Backup center Onyeka Okongwu should feature in the rotation too.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - PJ Tucker l Power Forward - Bobby Portis l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Also read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - July 3rd, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal