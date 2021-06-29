Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 29th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks will have to dig deep on Tuesday night if they are to defend their home court in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks dominated much of the previous matchup, only for the Bucks to steal the win at the end and take a 2-1 lead in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawks led 98-96 with roughly six minutes left to play in Game 3. That's when the Milwaukee Bucks took over proceedings and finished the game with a 17-4 run to claim victory. Khris Middleton ran roughshod over the Hawks' defense, scoring 20 of his 38 points on the night in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo also did well with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young was in his element and the Atlanta Hawks enjoyed some sort of control till he was cooking from the field. Young injured his ankle late in the third quarter and managed just a solitary bucket from there onwards. He still finished with 35 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's left calf has bothered him occasionally in the past two games, but he's fit enough to play on Tuesday night. He's currently listed as probable. Donte DiVincenzo is the only sidelined player for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left ankle.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young gets medical attention after hurting himself

It seemed at the time that Trae Young had suffered a right ankle injury, but the same has now been confirmed as a bone bruise after MRI scans. Young visibly struggled during the fourth quarter of Game 3 and his lateral movement was incredibly slow. He's currently listed as questionable, but Young is likely to play through the injury.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable for tonight's game, even though he hasn't looked good at all due to his knee injury. De'Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) and Brandon Goodwin (respiratory condition) remain unavailable for the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

No changes are expected in the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup for tonight's matchup. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will form the backcourt, with PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez completing the starting lineup.

KHRIS. MIDDLETON.



38 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 6/12 3PT pic.twitter.com/RYlqYlXSc9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 28, 2021

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has preferred to restrict the rotation to largely eight players. Pat Connaughton is usually the first man off the bench, followed by Bobby Portis. Bryn Forbes' playing time continues to fall, but he's at least guaranteed to feature during the game.

Atlanta Hawks

Both Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be forced to play through injuries of their own in the Atlanta Hawks' backcourt. Kevin Huerter will have that much pressure on him to cover for the duo defensively. John Collins and Clint Capela will round out the starting five.

Pullin' up from the logo already 🥶 pic.twitter.com/kasitZx4pp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2021

Danilo Gallinari will once again have to carry the bulk of the scoring load off the bench. Lou Williams may also see an increase in playing time if Young is unable to hold his end for long durations. Solomon Hill and Onyeka Okongwu are also expected to be a part of the rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - PJ Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

