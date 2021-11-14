Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Bucks are coming off a 122-113 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics. Bobby Portis (22 points) and Grayson Allen (21 points) led the charge for the side in the absence of Giannis Antokounmpo. Milwaukee did well to make a comeback late in the game but ran out of steam in the dying moments of the contest during OT.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been in terrible form since the start of the campaign and are currently on a six-game skid. The Denver Nuggets handed them a 105-96 loss in their previous outing. Trae Young (30 points) and John Collins (26 points) put in impressive showings but it wasn't enough as the rest of the squad struggled to deliver the goods.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed five players on their injury report. Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez will continue to be on the sidelines, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and George Hill are listed as probable.

Middleton is not with the team, while DiVincenzo is recovering from ankle surgery, and Lopez is unavailable due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is dealing with an ankle sprain and Hill has back soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Ankle sprain George Hill Probable Back soreness Brook Lopez Out Back soreness Khris Middleton Out Not with the team Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery recovery

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic as questionable for the game, and ruled out DeAndre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu. Bogdanovic is dealing with a sore ankle, while Hunter is sidelined due to a wrist injury. Okongwu will miss out as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Ankle sprain Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder injury De’Andre Hunter Out Wrist injury

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could also make some changes to their lineup from the last game. That will depend on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is cleared to play or not.

If he does play, the Greek international will likely replace Pat Connaughton on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, George Hill (if available), Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis will likely retain their places.

Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood and Connaughton will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup with De'Andre Hunter ruled out for this game. Kevin Heurter or Cam Reddish could replace him on the frontcourt to play alongside John Collins and Clint Capela.

Meanwhile, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (if available) will likely start as guards. Danilo Gallinari and Delong Wright will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - George Hill | Small Forward - Grayson Allen | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Edited by Parimal Dagdee