 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

After a busy trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since making some key moves before Thursday's cut-off. The Bucks made a surprising move when they parted ways with veteran wing Khris Middleton in favor of Kyle Kuzma, sending Middleton to the Washington Wizards.

They also bolstered their reserve unit with the addition of Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks in exchange for Delon Wright.

Atlanta also made a move, sending De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and a pair of second-round picks. Each of these teams could see their newest acquisitions suit up on Friday night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Hawks will host the Bucks at State Farm Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm EST. Streaming will be available on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (-250) vs. Hawks (+210)

Spread: Bucks (-6.5) vs. Hawks (+6.5)

Total O/U: Over 240.5 (-110) vs. Under 240.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

The status of several key Bucks players is up in the air for Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims are each listed as game-time decisions on Milwaukee's injury report.

The Hawks also have some key contributors listed on their injury report, including Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bones Hyland, Terance Mann and Georges Niang. Recent acquisition Caris LeVert is expected to suit up.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Andre Jackson Jr., SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Hawks

PG: Trae Young, SG: Dyson Daniels, SF: Zaccharie Risacher, PF: Georges Niang, C: Onyeka Okungwu

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Tip 1: Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Zaccharie Risacher To Score 15+ Points (Even)

Tip 3: Brook Lopez Over Eight Rebounds (+325)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Bucks bounced back from a three-game skid with a feel-good win over the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee is slightly banged up entering Friday's contest but are expected to see Antetokounmpo and Lillard suit up, leading us to select the Bucks over the Hawks.

