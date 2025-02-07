 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Feb 07, 2025 08:05 GMT
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks (Source: Imagn)

After a busy trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since making some key moves before Thursday's cut-off. The Bucks made a surprising move when they parted ways with veteran wing Khris Middleton in favor of Kyle Kuzma, sending Middleton to the Washington Wizards.

They also bolstered their reserve unit with the addition of Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks in exchange for Delon Wright.

Atlanta also made a move, sending De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and a pair of second-round picks. Each of these teams could see their newest acquisitions suit up on Friday night.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Hawks will host the Bucks at State Farm Arena with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm EST. Streaming will be available on NBA League Pass.

also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline: Bucks (-250) vs. Hawks (+210)

Spread: Bucks (-6.5) vs. Hawks (+6.5)

Total O/U: Over 240.5 (-110) vs. Under 240.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

The status of several key Bucks players is up in the air for Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims are each listed as game-time decisions on Milwaukee's injury report.

The Hawks also have some key contributors listed on their injury report, including Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bones Hyland, Terance Mann and Georges Niang. Recent acquisition Caris LeVert is expected to suit up.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Andre Jackson Jr., SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Hawks

PG: Trae Young, SG: Dyson Daniels, SF: Zaccharie Risacher, PF: Georges Niang, C: Onyeka Okungwu

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Tip 1: Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Zaccharie Risacher To Score 15+ Points (Even)

Tip 3: Brook Lopez Over Eight Rebounds (+325)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Bucks bounced back from a three-game skid with a feel-good win over the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee is slightly banged up entering Friday's contest but are expected to see Antetokounmpo and Lillard suit up, leading us to select the Bucks over the Hawks.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी