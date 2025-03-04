On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The two teams have met three times already during the season with the Hawks winning two of those three fixtures. In their last meeting the Hawks beat the Bucks by a score of 115-110 in February.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Fans can catch this Eastern Conference matchup live on the FDSSE and FDSWI networks.

Viewers can follow the live coverage by livestreaming the game through the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Moneyline: Bucks (-230) vs Hawks (+195)

Spread: Bucks (-5.5) vs Hawks (+5.5)

Total (o/u): -105 (o241.5)/-115 (u241.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview

Both, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks enter the fixture with a win in their last game. The Wisconsin team is currently on a two-game win streak after beating the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Sitting comfortably within the playoff spots after a slow start, the reigning NBA Cup champions will be looking to claim fourth place and distance themselves from the Indiana Pacers who share the same record in the East.

Doc Rivers' team has been on a strong run of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and cementing their place in the automatic playoff slot. However, one of their three defeats came against the Atlanta Hawks and the team will need to remain mindful if they are to continue their impressive streak.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are on the hunt for an automatic playoff spot as they currently reside in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Although still within the playoff spots with a 28-33 record, the Georgia-based franchise is 6.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons who currently occupy the final playoff position and are on a hot streak of nine wins and one loss.

With the Motor City team unlikely to slow down, the Hawks will need to continue winning and better their 10-game record, which currently reflects five wins and five losses. However, the lack of defensive options has been a huge problem for the Atlanta team as they concede 119.6 points per game.

This figure is one of the worst in the Conference with only the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards reflecting a worse record. Facing a potential playoff candidate, a win over the Bucks would be huge for the Hawks as they hope to continue their winning streak.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the man to keep an eye on as the Bucks travel to the Peach State on Tuesday. The Greek international has been a huge contributor to the team's success and should be expected to deliver once again against the Hawks. Scoring 29, 29 and 27 points, respectively in his last three appearances, the "Greek Freak" will be a favorite to drop a 20+ point performance.

On the other hand, the Hawks will be relying on their superstar Trae Young to earn them their win. While he will be heavily guarded, the charismatic guard has always found a way to bypass defenses and should be able to do just that on Tuesday. Currently leading the assist leaderboard, Young will be a favorite to record 10+ assists once again after dishing out 15 and 12 assists in his last two games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions

Although the Atlanta Hawks will be hopeful of repeating a similar result against the Milwaukee Bucks, their recent struggles at home could be a huge downfall. Reflecting a 13-15 home record, the Hawks have only won one of their last four home games. While there will be optimism about their last match against the Bucks, the Wisconsin team should edge out the Hawks this time around.

With both teams looking to maintain their winning streaks, we expect the Bucks to be the team that manages to do so on Tuesday.

