Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will finish off a three-game road trip with a faceoff against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Thursday's encounter will be the second tussle this season between the teams who will meet again 10 days later.

In their first head-to-head this campaign, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 129-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in late January. Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks with 27 points and 14 rebounds while De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 33 points.

When they meet again, the teams’ biggest stars are questionable to play, with Antetokounmpo nursing a sore knee and Trae Young enduring a bruised calf.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, April 15th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, April 16th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been steamrolling through the competition since the beginning of April, having won three straight and seven of their last eight games. Even with Young out the past couple of games, interim coach Nate McMillan was able to guide his team to victory each time.

Trae Young #11 drives the ball past Jae Crowder #99

Thanks to the inspired play of Bogdan Bogdanovic of late, the Atlanta Hawks were able to recover from a 1-4 outing in late March.

But the Milwaukee Bucks, with or without Antetokounmpo, will be their biggest test during their latest hot streak as they play three straight games at home.

Key Player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks’ surge has been synonymous with the rise in performances by Bogdan Bogdanovic. The former Sacramento Kings guard averaged 21.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his last nine games. Additionally, he’s shooting 50.3 percent from the field and a sizzling 52.7 percent from 3-point range.

32 points and a career-high 8 THREES for Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) to lift @ATLHawks! pic.twitter.com/nkAxCiS5a5 — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2021

If Young can’t give it a go, Bogdanovic will have to put on his Superman cape once more and carry the Atlanta Hawks against one of the league’s superpowers. The 6-foot-6 guard will likely face Jrue Holiday, especially if he heats up early.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Brandon Goodwin l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - Solomon Hill l Center - Clint Capella

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

It’s still a big question mark if Antetokounmpo will return to the court after missing the last six games for the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve been able to stay afloat so far, winning three of those matches. But they can’t afford to lose more games in the future, especially with the other teams ramping up heading into the last month of the playoffs.

Jrue Holiday #21 shoots against De'Aaron Fox #5.

For now, the Milwaukee Bucks are safely in third place with a 34-20 record, 4.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, who are currently in fourth place at 30-25.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks took down the Minnesota Timberwolves handily 130-105 with Khris Middleton taking matters into his own hands. He scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks led by as much as 30 points to cruise to the victory.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has been struggling a bit since late March, as he has rarely scored 20 or more points. In his previous nine games, he failed to reach the 20s in five of them. The Milwaukee Bucks lost three of those contests, underscoring the value that his offense brings.

On Sunday night, Khris Middleton became the 3rd Bucks player to make 1,000 3-pointers with the franchise, joining Ray Allen and Michael Redd.



He needs 52 more to become the franchise all-time leader. pic.twitter.com/xuAoR4Xryk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 12, 2021

The two-time All-Star will have to step up as the playoffs are already within reach. For the season, he’s putting up 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He’s also shooting a career-high 43.5 percent from beyond the arc but he’s only taking 5.0 attempts. That has to go up if the Milwaukee Bucks are going to benefit more from his presence on the floor.

The Atlanta Hawks have improved defensively and will target Middleton, especially if the Greek Freak isn’t around. He will have to be ready regardless.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Bobby Portis l Center - Brook Lopez

Hawks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are fired up and raring to be part of the postseason this year. Their recent string of wins proves that they have what it takes to be a team to be reckoned with in the playoffs. Since March 2, they have been the 12th best defensive team in the league and sixth in offense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 in action against the Wizards.

During that same stretch of games, the Milwaukee Bucks are sixth defensively and 10th in offense. If Antetokounmpo misses this game, give the ballgame to the Atlanta Hawks, who seem more prepared without Young on the roster while the Bucks have been struggling. But if the Greek Freak is around, the Hawks are going down even if Young joins the squad.

Where to Watch Hawks vs Bucks?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will be televised nationally by TNT and shown locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin. For international viewers, the game will be livestreamed on NBA League Pass.

