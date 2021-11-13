Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will look to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a regular-season fixture at State Farm Arena on Sunday, November 14.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this game on the back of a 122-113 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. With a 6-7 record so far, the Bucks will look to even out their start to the season once again.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are coming off a 96-105 loss against the Denver Nuggets. They head into this game hoping to snap a six-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 14th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 15th, 2021; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks in action against the New York Knicks.

The Milwaukee Bucks went into the game against the Boston Celtics on a two-game winning streak. However, the Bucks had a number of injuries to report, specifically to their starting rotation.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: The Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will sit out tonight’s game m Boston.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will sit out tonight’s game m Boston. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

With the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton from the side, the Milwaukee Bucks' efforts were led by Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen. Jrue Holiday also had a great game, recording 17 points and and 13 assists. Milwaukee saw each player in their starting rotation score in double figures, a contribution that would help the Bucks take the Celtics to overtime.

However, the weak bench contribution eventually caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks as they came up short. The defending champions will hope to see their superstars return soon as they look to make another run at the title.

With a number of injuries early in the season, the task of repeating their championship success seems to be weighing heavily upon them.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday (left) on the Milwaukee Bucks bench with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are potential absentees for the matchup against the Hawks as well. Consequently, the Milwaukee Bucks will have to look to Jrue Holiday to pick up offensive duties.

A reliable point guard and an elite defender, Holiday is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. With his performance against the Boston Celtics, his ability to get the Bucks offensive rhythm going was put on full display.

The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo will drastically change the Milwaukee Bucks' system. The current form of the Bucks perimeter shooting takes place via players such as Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton. As a result, the responsibility of mobilizing this offense will fall upon Holiday.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Jrue Holiday | F - Grayson Allen | F - Pat Connaughton | C - Bobby Portis.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks in action during their game against the Utah Jazz.

The Atlanta Hawks started the season in a balanced manner. However, the team has been on the slide over the course of the last few weeks. Extending their losing streak to six-games after the loss to the Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks will also return home after a four-game road trip.

StatMuse @statmuse The Hawks are 4-9 and have lost 6 straight games.



They have the 2nd worst defense this season. Only the Pelicans, the worst team in the NBA, are worse. The Hawks are 4-9 and have lost 6 straight games.They have the 2nd worst defense this season. Only the Pelicans, the worst team in the NBA, are worse. https://t.co/wb5aOMhcgn

The Atlanta Hawks share some animosity with the Milwaukee Bucks owing to their Conference Finals matchup last season. As a relatively young team, the Hawks made a deep run in the playoffs, but their run was cut short by the Bucks.

Hoping to make a comeback this season, the Atlanta Hawks' 4-9 record has been anything but impressive. In the lower rung of the Eastern Conference table, the Hawks have gone 1-6 in the month of November.

Their shooting from beyond the arc has been especially subpar and the side will hope to regroup soon to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young looks to make a play for the Atlanta Hawks.

Heading into this matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks' most proficient and reliable player continues to be Trae Young.

As their point guard, Young is responsible for mobilizing Atlanta's offense while also being a solid scorer. Although he has taken some time to adjust to the new rule changes regarding fouls, Young seems to have hit his stride on the scoring front. He enters the game against the Bucks on the back of a 30-point outing.

The duo of John Collins and Trae Young will be key performers against the Milwaukee Bucks. With the Bucks being significantly shorthanded, the inside-outside pairing of Collins and Young will play a major role in establishing Atlanta's scoring rhythm.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Bucks vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup may be a lot closer than depicted. With a 3-1 record at home, the Hawks have a significant advantage. However, the Milwaukee Bucks appear to be a team that is playing stronger on the road.

While the side may see the absences of some of their key rotational players, the outside shooting form of the Milwaukee Bucks may give them the upper hand in this game. They are marginal favorites and could walk away as the victors.

Where to watch Bucks vs Hawks game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into V-103 FM.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra