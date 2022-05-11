Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 11th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. The Celtics came up with a decisive 116-108 win in Game 4, bringing back parity to the series.

The Bucks’ support system lacked in their previous game, with Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis combining for only 20 points – both of them shooting below 30% from the field. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double with 34 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have received sizeable contributions from multiple players – with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford scoring 30 points each. Horford’s attacking approach in the game gave them the edge they needed - as he shot 78.6% from the field and 71.4% from beyond the arc.

The Celtics-Bucks series has been one of the most intense in the playoffs so far, with both teams stepping up to steal a win on the road. The series is now down to a best of three – with the Celtics having a home-court advantage – if Game 7 is necessary.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Someone apart from Giannis needs to fill in for Middleton's scoring

George Hill is listed as probable as he is dealing with abdominal soreness. Khris Middleton’s status remains unchanged after he sustained an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Player Name Status Reason George Hill Probable Abdominal soreness Khris Middleton Out Left knee MCL sprain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The 35-year-old veteran Al Horford has elevated the strength of the series

Robert Williams is listed as questionable, suffering from soreness in his left knee. Sam Hauser will be unavailable for Game 5, due to shoulder issues.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness Sam Hauser Out Right shoulder instability

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 11th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 3 +185 O 214.5 (-110) +5.5 (-105) Boston Celtics 2 -225 U 214.5 (-110) -5.5 (-115)

The Celtics are favored to win in Game 5, with both momentum and home-court advantage on their side. The Celtics have outdone the Bucks 61-33 from beyond the arc in the series and have been better defensively – registering 12 blocks more than the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks are 9-7 on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Bucks have only four players averaging a double-digit PPG in the series.

3. Brook Lopez has averaged 1.8 blocks in the series so far.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have limited the Bucks to a scoring average of below 100 in the series.

2. The Celtics have a 4-2 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Al Horford has averaged a double-double with 18.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in the series.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are likely to be the team’s starting backcourt pair, with support from Wesley Matthews in the small forward position. Giannis Antetokounmpo will operate from the power forward position, with Brook Lopez protecting the rim for the Bucks.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Smart starting at point. Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams will fill forward positions, with Al Horford contributing from the center position.

1. The Bucks had a record of 7-9 without Khris Middleton during the regular season.

2. The Celtics have a 6-4 record in the playoffs since 2020-21, when Jayson Tatum scored more than 20 points.

3. Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.5 points in the series so far.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Grayson Allen | Small Forward – Wesley Matthews | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Grant Williams | Center – Al Horford

