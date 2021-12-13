Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will go for revenge against the Boston Celtics to close out their four-game road trip on Monday at TD Garden.
Fresh off the dismantling of the undermanned New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to face stiffer resistance against the Boston Celtics. Boston is set to see All-Star guard Jaylen Brown back from a hamstring injury. The C's are in desperate need of his help.
Milwaukee will feature the formidable Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. They will provide a stern test to the once suffocating Celtics defense.
The Beantown squad has been much better on offense at the expense of their defense. Their recent string of poor games serves as an alarming reminder that their defense should continue to be their bread and butter.
Having Jaylen Brown back should help the Boston Celtics on both sides of the ball. He gives the Celtics more depth and versatility. Boston will need him against the defending champs who will roll out their battle-tested and in-form triumvirate.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have four players on the injury list. Brook Lopez (back), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and Semi Ojeleye (calf) have all been ruled out. Newly-acquired veteran Wesley Matthews is under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
The biggest news coming from the sidelines of the Boston Celtics is the removal of Jaylen Brown from the injury report. Only Bruno Fernando (back) and Josh Richardson (protocol) will be sidelined. Marcus Smart (non-Covid illness) is listed as probable.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics:
Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen should continue their budding partnership in the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokoumpo should take their regular forward spots in the starting five. Bobby Portis, who has been incredible without starting center Brook Lopez, will resume his post in the middle.
Boston Celtics
Should Marcus Smart be cleared, he will take on his usual role of directing the Celtics’ offense. Jaylen Brown gets his normal shooting guard position. Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams comprise Boston’s versatile frontline.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics:
Starting 5s:
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics - Bobby Portis
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams