Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will go for revenge against the Boston Celtics to close out their four-game road trip on Monday at TD Garden.

Fresh off the dismantling of the undermanned New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to face stiffer resistance against the Boston Celtics. Boston is set to see All-Star guard Jaylen Brown back from a hamstring injury. The C's are in desperate need of his help.

Milwaukee will feature the formidable Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. They will provide a stern test to the once suffocating Celtics defense.

The Beantown squad has been much better on offense at the expense of their defense. Their recent string of poor games serves as an alarming reminder that their defense should continue to be their bread and butter.

Boston Celtics @celtics Coach Udoka: "The identity (of our group) is to rely on defense, be a great defensive team and give ourselves a chance every night as far as that. And offensively, get back to playing team basketball." Coach Udoka: "The identity (of our group) is to rely on defense, be a great defensive team and give ourselves a chance every night as far as that. And offensively, get back to playing team basketball."

Having Jaylen Brown back should help the Boston Celtics on both sides of the ball. He gives the Celtics more depth and versatility. Boston will need him against the defending champs who will roll out their battle-tested and in-form triumvirate.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have four players on the injury list. Brook Lopez (back), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and Semi Ojeleye (calf) have all been ruled out. Newly-acquired veteran Wesley Matthews is under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Player: Status: Reason: Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness: Back; Soreness DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness: Ankle; Surgery Recovery Ojeleye, Semi Out Injury/Illness: Calf; Soreness Matthews, Wesley Out Health and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The biggest news coming from the sidelines of the Boston Celtics is the removal of Jaylen Brown from the injury report. Only Bruno Fernando (back) and Josh Richardson (protocol) will be sidelined. Marcus Smart (non-Covid illness) is listed as probable.

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA The Celtics' starting lineup with Jaylen Brown: +19.6 per 100/possessions



The starting lineup with Dennis Schröder instead: -18.6



(Stats per Cleaning the Glass)

Player: Status: Reason: Fernando, Bruno Out Injury/Illness: Back; Spasms Richardson, Josh Out Health and Safety Protocols Smart, Marcus Probable Injury/Illness: Illness; Non-Covid

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are reminding everyone that they are still the NBA champions.

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen should continue their budding partnership in the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokoumpo should take their regular forward spots in the starting five. Bobby Portis, who has been incredible without starting center Brook Lopez, will resume his post in the middle.

Behind The Buck Pass @BehindTheBucks Your Bucks Leaders:



Khris Middleton: 24 points, 8 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20 points/10 assists

Bobby Portis: 19 points/10 rebounds

Rodney Hood: 14 points

Boston Celtics

Should Marcus Smart be cleared, he will take on his usual role of directing the Celtics’ offense. Jaylen Brown gets his normal shooting guard position. Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams comprise Boston’s versatile frontline.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics:

Starting 5s:

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics - Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

