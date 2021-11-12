Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to TD Garden to face the resurgent Boston Celtics on Friday. It will be the first 2021-22 NBA-season meeting between the reigning champs and the potential playoff-bound team that got off to a very rocky start.

Milwaukee will be going into the game full of confidence after avenging their loss to the New York Knicks in their last encounter. They are also starting to round to form after getting back All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday and backup big man Bobby Portis from their respective injuries. The Milwaukee Bucks are on a two-game winning streak and are looking to add to that run.

The Boston Celtics also avenged one of their worst losses in history by beating the Toronto Raptors in their last game. Boston looks like a rejuvenated team that has anchored its resurgence on its stifling defense.

In the absence of Jaylen Brown and with Jayson Tatum struggling with his shots, the Celtics’ bench was huge against the Raptors. They need to perform even better as the defending champs are hungry to extend their winning streak.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks’ injury list still contains some very big names. It’s headed by two of the team’s starters, who are still sidelined with different issues. Brook Lopez continues to recover from back soreness, while Khris Middleton is trying to get back into game shape after days under health and safety protocols.

Donte DiVincenzo hasn’t played a game yet this season due to an ankle sprain. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Player: Status: Reason: Antetokounmpo, Giannis Probable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Soreness Middleton, Khris Out Not With Team

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have ruled out All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown because of a Grade 1 hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Brodric Thomas is sidelined with a left AC joint sprain.

Bruno Fernando and Sam Hauser will not dress up as they have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Jaylen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Strain Fernando, Bruno Out G League - On Assignment Hauser, Sam Out G League - Two-Way Thomas, Brodric Out Injury/Illness - Left Ac Joint; Sprain

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Coach Mike Budenholzer has been using the same lineup since Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis returned from different injuries. The Milwaukee Bucks will have the former as their starting guard and the latter as their man in the middle.

George Hill will carry on with his shooting guard duties, while Grayson Allen will be the small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo is guaranteed to start as the power forward.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have found their defensive mojo in their last few games.[Photo: NBA.com]

According to Ime Udoka, Dennis Schroder will remain the shooting guard for the Boston Celtics as long as Jaylen Brown is recuperating from a hamstring injury. The rest of the lineup will be the usual players in their respective spots.

Al Horford will be the power forward alongside Robert Williams, who had a terrific game against the Toronto Raptors, as the center. Jayson Tatum owns the starting small forward role for the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - George Hill | Small Forward - Grayson Allen | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh