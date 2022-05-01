Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to TD Garden on Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics in arguably the most exciting NBA second-round matchup this year.

The Bucks had a slow start to their campaign but peaked at the right time to finish third in the East. They will once again rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to deliver the goods in the postseason.

With Khris Middleton out due to a knee injury and likely sidelined for the entire series, the defending champions could face problems against Boston.

The Celtics have had an incredible season so far despite reports of unrest between players. Under rookie coach Ime Udoka, the team ended the regular season in second place in the East, winning seven of their last 10 games.

They swept heavy favorites Brooklyn Nets in the first round and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks are heading into this game with injuries to two key players, Khris Middleton and George Hill. The two players are ruled out of Game 4 due to knee and abdominal injuries, respectively.

Middleton is expected to miss the entire series after further evaluation of his injury.

Players Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Knee George Hill Out Abdomen

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are heading into this series with a clean bill of health. Defensive stalwart Robert Williams III was cleared towards the end of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - May 1st, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Boston Celtics -195 U 217.5 -4.5 Milwaukee Bucks +165 O 217.5 +4.5

The Celtics are heading into their game against the Bucks as the favorites because of the incredible defense and consistency they have showcased all season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc but will miss this game. The Bucks ended the regular season with six wins in their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will likely man the backcourt for Milwaukee. Grayson Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to take the frontcourt in the absence of Khris Middleton. Their center will be Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks In Photos: Bucks vs. Celtics this season so far. In Photos: Bucks vs. Celtics this season so far.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III will likely start as the center for the Celtics.

Boston swept the Nets in the previous round. Milwaukee beat the Bulls 4-1 in the previous round. Boston have won 30 games at home this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting G - Jrue Holiday; Small F - Grayson Allen; Power Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

