Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 15th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the TD Garden on Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of their Conference semifinals.

The Bucks had a slow start to their campaign but peaked to finish third in the East. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo once again to come up with the goods in the series decider. With Khris Middleton out with a knee injury and likely sidelined for the series, the Bucks could face problems against the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having an incredible season themselves, despite reports of unrest between their players early on. They blanked heavy favorites Brooklyn Nets 4-0, in the first round. They will bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods in Game 7 and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat awaits the winner of this game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks are without the services of Khris Middleton, who continues to be out of action after hurting his knee against the Chicago Bulls.

Player Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Knee

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Like the Bucks, the Celtics also have injury worries. Their defensive stalwart Robert Williams III is questionable due to a knee injury. The other absentee is Sam Hauser, who is out due to a shoulder injury.

Player Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Knee Sam Hauser Out Shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - May 15th, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Boston Celtics -210 U 206.5 -5 Milwaukee Bucks +175 O 206.5 +5

Boston is coming into this game as the favorites. That's because of the incredible defense and consistency they have showcased all season, especially at home. Milwaukee, meanwhile, are overreliant on Antetokounmpo and Middleton and could miss the latter in this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging over 35 PPG this series. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc but will miss this game. The Bucks ended the regular season with six wins in their last ten games.

Click here to bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will likely man the backcourt. Grayson Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to take the frontcourt in the absence of Khris Middleton. The center could be Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis will likely start as the center.

Boston swept the Nets in the previous round. Milwaukee beat the Bulls 4-1 in the previous round. Boston have won 30 games at home this season.

Click here to bet on this game between the Bucks and the Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Grayson Allen; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Edited by Bhargav