Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 3rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. Both teams displayed character in their first-round series, but the Bucks have got the upper hand in this series after winning 101-89 on the road in the first game.

The Bucks were locked-in at both ends of the floor, giving the Celtics’ offense a tough time throughout. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, while Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis combined for 40 points.

The Celtics struggled to convert buckets with regularity as the team shot a collective 33%. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford bagged four three-pointers apiece, keeping the game close, but the Bucks came out on top.

Game 2 will be a must-win for the Celtics, as another loss will mean they'll need to win Games 3 and 4 on the road to restore parity in the series.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Bobby Portis bring energy at the defensive end for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton is listed as out, recovering from an MCL sprain in his left knee. George Hill will remain on the sidelines with an abdominal strain.

Player Name Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Left knee MCL sprain George Hill Out Abdominal strain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Tatum on the receving end of double teams

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable, suffering from a contusion to his right thigh. All other players will be available for Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Marcus Smart Questionable Right thigh contusion

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 3rd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 3 +150 O 214.5 (-115) +4.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 2 -185 U 214.5 (-105) -4.5 (-110)

The Celtics are favored to win at home and expected to contain Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton’s absence is likely to have an effect in this series, considering the tight scoreline in Game 1.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks averaged 115 points against the Celtics during the regular season.

2. The Bucks have a 7-9 record without Khris Middleton this season.

3. The Bucks made 18 more three-pointers than the Bulls in Round 1.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics allowed the least points (104.5) among all teams in the regular season.

2. The Celtics averaged 118.3 points against the Bucks during the regular season.

3. The Celtics were 28-13 at home this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews should assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Bobby Portis stepping in for Middleton at small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo should start as a power forward, with Brook Lopez operating from the center.

Inside the Mind of Giannis' off the backboard dunk. "It's instincts."Inside the Mind of Giannis' off the backboard dunk. "It's instincts." Inside the Mind of Giannis' off the backboard dunk. 🔥 https://t.co/l01YnReMhs

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are likely to start in the backcourt, with Smart operating from the point guard position. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford should fill the forward positions, with Robert Williams starting at center.

1. The Bucks have a 9-6 record on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Celtics have a 3-2 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.8 points in the 2022 playoffs so far.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Bobby Portis | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams.

