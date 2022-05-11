Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 11th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With an interesting turn of events in Game 4, the Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road as they face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden for Game 5 on May 11th.

Coming off an exciting 116-108 turnaround win for the Celtics, Boston will head home after leveling the series at two games apiece. With the potential to take the lead, the Celtics will hope to build upon their momentum.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will have to put up a valiant effort to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 11th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 12th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on at the game

Coming off a loss at home, the Bucks found themselves in a bit of a predicament. Although their wins in Game 1 and Game 3 were exciting, their performance in Game 4 stood in stark contrast to those two games.

Although the loss saw a valiant effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez on the scoring front, the rest of the roster struggled to keep up.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks 34 points for No. 34 tonight.



34 PTS | 18 REB | 5 AST 34 points for No. 34 tonight. 34 PTS | 18 REB | 5 AST https://t.co/JvzkART8eN

With Pat Connaughton being the only noteworthy contributor off the bench, Milwaukee saw a real shortage of scoring output outside of its starting five.

Another major issue that emerged was the poor defensive effort. The Bucks allowed Boston to shoot 50% from the field, while shooting 41.5% themselves.

With the added misery of being outscored 28-43 in the fourth quarter, Milwaukee will hope to forget this performance.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Wesley Matthews | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics Preview

Al Horford dribbles the ball in Game 2

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics stole a crucial win on the road to tie the series. After making a heroic comeback in the second half, Boston looked like an extremely competent side as their trademark defense was put on display.

Boston saw a huge scoring night by their superstar Jayson Tatum. But the real hero for the game was veteran Al Horford. The Celtics big man notched 30 points and eight rebounds on the night while shooting 5-7 from behind the arc.

While doing a top notch job of defending Giannis, Horford also delivered a thunderous dunk which virtually turned the tides in Boston's favor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport AL HORFORD ON GIANNIS AL HORFORD ON GIANNIS 😳 https://t.co/npIiEGTTMZ

With key buckets down the stretch by Marcus Smart, the C's did a great job of coming away with a win. But with a crucial game ahead of them, Boston will need to keep this momentum going.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 6-3 -120 Over 210 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 6-2 +100 Under 210 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Bucks to win Game 5 in Boston. While the difference is expected to be marginal, Milwaukee will probably enjoy better odds because of the trends in performance this series has seen.

After suffering a difficult loss in Game 2, the Bucks bounced back in Game 3. While this isn't a reliable measure to base decisions off of, Milwaukee has been fairly successful when playing in Boston this season.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Milwaukee Bucks vs Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an offensive rating of 104.9 in the playyoffs. The Bucks have enjoyed a 24-17 record on the road this season. Milwaukee shoot 46.8% from the field on the road.

Click here to bet on the Bucks scoring UNDER 107.5 points in Game 5.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have an offensive rating of 112.4 in the playoffs. Robert Williams is questionable for Game 5. The Celtics allow an average of 41.5 points in the paint in the playoffs.

Click here to bet on the Celtics beating the Bucks by a margin of 1-5 points in Game 5.

Bucks vs Celtics Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics should come away with a win in Game 5. Given the momentum they are carrying after their latest win on the road, the Celtics will additionally enjoy a homecourt advantage in this matchup.

Given the nature of their performance in Game 4, the Celtics displayed immense tenacity as their role players stepped up to perform.

While it is more than likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to be a dominant force, he cannot carry the Bucks to victory alone.

Click here to register on Bet MGM and bet on the outcome of the Bucks vs Celtics game.

Where to watch Bucks vs Celtics game?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Milwaukee Bucks steal a win on the road? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Parimal