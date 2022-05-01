Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the TD Garden on Sunday to take on the Boston Celtics in arguably the most exciting NBA second-round matchup this year.

The Bucks had a slow start to their campaign but peaked at the right time to finish third in the East. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo once again to come up with the goods in the postseason. With Khris Middleton out with a knee injury and likely sidelined for the entire series, the Bucks could face problems against the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having an incredible season so far despite reports of unrest between players. Under rookie coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics ended the regular season in second place in the East, winning seven of their last 10 games. They blanked heavy favorites Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in the first round and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Game Details

Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1; 1 PM ET (Sunday, May 1; 10:30 AM).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bucks will miss their sharpshooter Khris Middleton.

The defending champions have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak condition. However, Middleton, who suffered an MCL injury in Game 3 against the Chicago Bulls, could miss the series.

Nevertheless, the Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They have players who are excellent at both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team in the NBA at the moment, given the way their roster has been assembled. However, unlike the Bulls, the Celtics could match them for size and defense.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Grayson Allen; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics Preview

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum celebrates.

After a tough start to their campaign, the Celtics were not expected to make much noise, despite having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their ranks. However, to their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and look like a completely different team.

They possess the best defense in the league. The Celtics completely and utterly suppressed the offensive brilliance of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round. They will now hope to do more of the same against the 'Greek Freak'.

Boston Celtics @celtics To be the best, you've got to 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙩 the best. To be the best, you've got to 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙩 the best. https://t.co/LVnt64oEEm

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - May 1st, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Boston Celtics -195 U 217.5 -4.5 Milwaukee Bucks +165 O 217.5 +4.5

Boston is coming into this game as the favorite. That's because of the incredible defense and consistency they have showcased all season. Milwaukee, meanwhile, are overreliant on Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging nearly 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc but will miss this game. The Bucks ended the regular season with six wins in their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup in good form, so confidence should be high in both camps. It will be interesting to see how the Celtics defense tries to stop the Greek Freak, as Middleton's absence is a huge miss for the Bucks. As the game is in Boston, expect the Celtics to take Game 1.

Boston swept the Nets in the previous round. Milwaukee beat the Bulls 4-1 in the previous round. Boston have won 30 games at home this season.

Where to watch Bucks vs Celtics?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

