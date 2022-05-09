Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 9th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks won Saturday's Game 3, 103-101, after the Celtics missed a couple of shots to tie the game in the final seconds.

"The frantic end to Game 3 as the Bucks take a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Bucks are in a prime position to take control of the series on Monday. They'll need their star player to take over the game from the tip if they want to avoid surrendering home-court advantage back to their opponents.

On Saturday, the Celtics' Jayson Tatum struggled mightily, scoring just 10 points and going 4-for-19 from the field. Tatum picked the wrong time to have one of his worst shooting nights of the year. He'll need to have a bounce-back game Monday if Boston is to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

The Celtics were 21-11 during the regular season directly following a loss, so we'll see if they can fight back in Game 4.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, May 9th, 7:30 P.M. EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Celtics -104 +1 (-112) Over 211.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks -112 -1 (-108) Under 211.5 (-110)

The Celtics have covered their last seven games on the road, including Saturday's loss.

The Bucks, on the other hand, have only covered one of their last seven as home favorites. They've managed to win a lot of close contests even when they've been the heavily favored team.

All three games of the series have seen the total go under. However, the previous six games in Milwaukee between these two saw the total go over in all six.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics best picks

Al Horford has been excellent in this series and has consistently provided all-around stat lines. In Saturday's loss, he scored 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists.

The veteran big man has averaged 15 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this series in 37.3 minutes. In the playoffs, he's had his minutes increased by over five per game.

These are all must-win games, and he'll likely have a large workload again with his team down 2-1.

Pick: Al Horford Over 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics betting prediction

This has been a great series so far, with two evenly matched teams battling all the way through. The Celtics are the slightly stronger team talent-wise, with the Bucks missing the services of Khris Middleton.

However, Milwaukee does have arguably the best player in the NBA leading their squad. The Bucks did a great job containing Jayson Tatum on Saturday, so it'll be interesting to see what adjustments are made by Boston.

Look for the game to go under for the fourth consecutive time this series. Also look for the trailing Celtics to take the halftime lead, even if they don't end up winning the contest.

Prediction: Celtics First Half ML (-105) & Under 211.5 (-110)

Edited by Adam Dickson