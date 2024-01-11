The Boston Celtics (29-8) travel to the Milwaukee Bucks (25-12) on Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in overtime on Wednesday and now travel to Milwaukee overnight. As such, the Bucks will have a rest advantage coming into their game against the Celtics.

Both teams are seen as the dominant forces in the Eastern Conference. They will be facing off to test each other's defense and offense, trying to gather as much information as possible in case ahead of the postseason.

The Celtics are widely expected to make the NBA Finals this year, but Milwaukee will pose a big test.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (29-8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-12)

Date and Time: Jan. 11, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Preview

The Celtics will likely sit Al Horford. The veteran big man has been sitting out the second night of back-to-backs for the last 18 months as Boston's coaching staff looks to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Boston's win over the Timberwolves, will likely return.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will be without Jae Crowder as he continues his recovery from injury. Cameron Payne is listed as probable but is still working through the league's concussion protocols.

Nevertheless, Milwaukee will have their star trio of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton available, while Brook Lopez will provide valuable rim protection.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

The Celtics' starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston's five-out offense will test the Bucks' defensive structure. By having shooters at every position on the floor, Milwaukee's dropping bigs will be dragged out of the paint, forcing quick rotations to protect the rim.

The Bucks' starting lineup could look like this: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Khris Middleton will be a significant swing factor for the Bucks. His floor spacing and tertiary shot-making will ensure that the Celtics defense has a lot to think about, especially when trying to shut down the Giannis-Lillard pick-and-roll.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the game against the Celtics with odds of -127 to score over 32.5 points and -115 on the under.

Giannis has scored over 32.5 points in four of his last 10 games. However, against a Celtics team that ranks second in the NBA for defensive rating, the superstar forward may struggle to dominate the scoring charts.

Jaylen Brown has been operating as a featured scorer for the Celtics. The Georgia native enters the game with odds of -115 to score over 24.5 points and -106 on the under.

Brown has hit 24.5 or more points in five of his last 10 games. His commitment to pressuring the rim and Boston's elite spacing should allow him to continue his dominant scoring streak.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Celtics are underdogs coming into their game against the Bucks. They're +6 on the spread and +194 on the money line. Their overnight travel and tough win over the Timberwolves could hinder their chances of winning. Milwaukee's top-tier star power could also play a part.

Nevertheless, Boston has arguably the deepest eight-man rotation in the NBA. They can find ways to attack defenses in the half-court and can get hot from the perimeter. Nevertheless, given the tired legs the Celtics may have, Milwaukee is right to be considered the favorites.