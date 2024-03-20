Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to visit TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, to take on the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee boasts a 44-24 record this season, and is in the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Boston leads the Eastern Conference with an impressive 54-14 record. Notably, both teams have emerged victorious in their home games this season. The tipoff for this highly anticipated matchup is slated for 7.30pm ET.

Here's a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics predictions and preview.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the top two Eastern Conference teams is set to be nationally televised on ESPN, including local broadcasts like NBC Sports Boston and WMLW the M for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers of NBA TV a week's worth of free access, which can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Bucks +9 vs. Celtics -8.5

Moneyline: Bucks +320 vs. Celtics -395

Total over and under: Bucks O 224 vs. Celtics U 224.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics preview

Seeking their third consecutive victory, the Milwaukee Bucks are also basking in the glory of triumph in three of their last four matches. Holding firm in first place within their division, they maintain a slim one-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their recent performance includes a commendable 114-105 home victory against the 76ers last Thursday and an impressive 140-129 win against the Suns at home on Sunday, where they were initially considered underdogs by three points. Notably, the Bucks have successfully covered the spread in three of their last five encounters.

Consistently delivering remarkable performances, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a force to reckon with, scoring at least 30 points in all but one game this month. The 29-year-old has showcased his prowess, averaging an impressive 30.8 points per game with 11.0 rebounds.

Notably, in two encounters against the Celtics this season, he has maintained an average of 22.5 points per game. However, Antetokounmpo's availability for this game remains uncertain after missing Sunday's match, rendering him questionable for the upcoming showdown.

The Boston Celtics continue to assert their dominance as one of the NBA's most formidable teams. Holding a commanding lead at the summit of both their division and the conference, their primary objective for the remainder of the regular season is to maintain their health for the post-season.

The Celtics' recent form reflects their prowess, as they have secured six consecutive victories. Among these triumphs was a resounding 130-104 victory against the Wizards on Sunday. Additionally, they displayed their dominance as 15-point favorites in a convincing 119-94 win over the Pistons at home on Monday.

At home, the Boston Celtics have proven to be a formidable force, stringing together five consecutive victories, notably winning over formidable teams like the Warriors and Suns. Impressively, they have covered the spread in all five of these matchups.

Boston's offensive skill is evident, averaging 121 points per game this season, securing them the second spot in the league rankings. Defensively, they have been equally resolute, conceding 112 points or fewer in their last five outings and holding opponents to an average of just 109.4 points per game, positioning them fifth in the league in that regard.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics starting lineup and rotations

The Milwaukee Bucks will start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

The Boston Celtics will start Jrue Holiday at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Damian Lillard has been playing most of the first quarter and sitting out the first four minutes of the second quarter before checking in back; Pat Connaughton plays in his place. Similarly, Patrick Beverley replaces Malik Beasley, mirroring Lillard-Pat's timing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo checks out for Bobby Portis around the five-minute mark of the first quarter and then again at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis heads out for Xavier Tillman at the start of the second quarter for the first five minutes. Payton Pritchard subs in for Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter for the first five minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark at +136.

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross this mark at +280.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists with 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross this mark at +215.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -8.5 point spread and -395 on the moneyline.

However, the odds indicate the Bucks to cross the point total set at 224, while the Celtics are anticipated to keep the game under 224.5.