Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will end their four-game road trip with a rematch against the Boston Celtics on Monday at TD Garden.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s team has the second-best record in the East and is 8-2 in their last ten games. The Milwaukee Bucks were in cruise control in their last game against the undermanned New York Knicks to move past the virus-plagued Chicago Bulls in the standings.

NBA @NBA



Khris Middleton leads the



Giannis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST

Bobby Portis: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL

Rodney Hood: 14 PTS (5-5 FGM)

Quentin Grimes: 27 PTS, 7 3PM (career highs) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Khris Middleton leads the @Bucks to victory at MSG!Giannis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 11 ASTBobby Portis: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STLRodney Hood: 14 PTS (5-5 FGM)Quentin Grimes: 27 PTS, 7 3PM (career highs) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Khris Middleton leads the @Bucks to victory at MSG!Giannis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 11 ASTBobby Portis: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STLRodney Hood: 14 PTS (5-5 FGM)Quentin Grimes: 27 PTS, 7 3PM (career highs) https://t.co/lxYTGTyUOY

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch in the Milwaukee Bucks’ first meeting with the Boston Celtics. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the crew getting healthier, they’ll pose an even tougher task for the Beantown squad.

The Boston Celtics are on a three-game losing streak following a loss to the short-handed Phoenix Suns. Boston’s five-game road schedule resulted in a dismal 1-4 record, including a humiliating loss to the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston's All-Star shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, is anticipated to return against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will be a much-needed help to boost the Celtics’ sagging campaign.

Match Detail

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, December 13th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, December 14th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, MA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The surging Milwaukee Bucks are now in the top ten in both offensive and defensive ratings. [Photo: Behind the Buck Pass]

The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly claiming their status as one of the best teams in the NBA after starting to get their troops back. They have managed to tread water due to the Greek Freak’s dominance on both sides of the ball and timely contributions from the new acquisitions.

The Big 3 of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday have been relatively healthy the past few weeks. Their lone loss as a trio this season was a debacle at the hands of the resilient and depleted Miami Heat team last December 8.

The Milwaukee Bucks have quietly inched their way into relevancy in the last three weeks. Their sizzling performances are reflected in their offensive and defensive ratings, which are now sixth and seventh in the league, respectively. The last time they were in the top ten in both rankings, they ended Milwaukee’s 50-year title drought by annexing the 2020-21 NBA championship.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t gotten enough media attention because of the Milwaukee Bucks’ injury-induced slow start. As shaky as the Bucks started, they wouldn’t even be competitive without the two-time MVP playing with almost robotic excellence on offense and defense.

With the Milwaukee Bucks stringing together some wins, the Greek superstar’s exploits are also starting to get in the limelight. With the way he is playing, he’ll likely be the first player in league history to average 25 or more points, 10+ rebounds and at least 5 assists in three different seasons.

New York had no answer for the 27-year old superstar in their last meeting. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes of play. He will be an acid test for the Boston Celtics’ reeling defense.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have the league-worst defensive rating in their last 5 games.[Photo: Hardwood Houdini]

The Boston Celtics are in search of answers yet again after a disastrous Western Conference road swing. There were high hopes, despite starting with a loss to the ultra-hot Utah Jazz, who lit up the Celtics with 27 three-pointers. They then scored at least 130 points in consecutive games, highlighted by torching the Portland Trail Blazers with 145 points in a lopsided win. However, it was a downward spiral after thrashing the Blazers.

They lost to the LeBron James-led LA Lakers before the humiliation at the hands of the LA Clippers, who were missing two of their best players. The Boston Celtics made unheralded rookie Brandon Boston Jr. an instant sensation with their miserable defense.

The Boston Celtics’ performance is always predicated on their defense. Their 120.5 defensive rating in the last 5 games is so far out of sight of the last-ranked Orlando Magic’s DRTG of 113.1. Boston will need that defensive identity to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

The much-maligned Jayson Tatum is a beast this month. He is averaging 30.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists in December. He is shooting 48.1% overall and 37% from three-point land. He is averaging all of this without the help of All-Star guard Jaylen Brown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The two-time All-Star is also one of the league leaders in total fourth-quarter points this season.

𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️🎄 @CelticsRiley NBA scoring leaders in December ☘️



1. Jayson Tatum – 181 PTS

2. Trae Young – 143 PTS

T3. Joel Embiid – 135 PTS

T3. Brandon Ingram – 135 PTS

5. Kelly Oubre – 132 PTS NBA scoring leaders in December ☘️1. Jayson Tatum – 181 PTS2. Trae Young – 143 PTST3. Joel Embiid – 135 PTST3. Brandon Ingram – 135 PTS5. Kelly Oubre – 132 PTS https://t.co/DJYcANp7qd

With Jaylen Brown consistently coming in and out of the lineup, the Boston Celtics will simply live and die by Jayson Tatum’s performance. They need him to be at his best against the Milwaukee Bucks’ vaunted and championship-tested Big 3.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Bucks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks gave the Boston Celtics a scare without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in their first encounter. Milwaukee will have them both in this game.

Jaylen Brown is set to return as well for the Boston Celtics, but talent has never been the question for the Cs for the past few seasons. Milwaukee is the team that is in form and is laser-focused in their quest to defend their championship. If the Celtics continue to play without heart, the Bucks should get past them.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Celtics game

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra